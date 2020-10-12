Lisa Rinna Wears Lilac Leotard & Leg Warmers, Tells Fans To ‘Keep That Body Moving’ In Throwback Exercise Clip

Lisa Rinna sported a lilac leotard and leg warmers and instructed her fans to “keep that body moving” in a throwback exercise clip shared with Instagram. The segment was taken from the actress’ 2008 video titled Lisa Rinna Dance Body Beautiful: Jive, Jump, Ballroom Bump.

In the clip, Lisa attempted to keep those working out with her highly motivated. She told them to “keep breathing” as the actress, with a group of men and women behind her, increased the pace of the movements. The film was choreographed by Lisa and her Season 2 Dancing with the Stars partner Louis van Amstel. The exercise routines began slowly and then increased to a highly aerobic workout, reported iTunes as seen here.

The entertaining segment began with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s legs, on which were stockings, light-colored leg warmers, and white sneakers. The camera panned upward and showed off Lisa’s fit body. She wore a lilac exercise outfit that featured a low-cut horizontal cut. The top was held up with two straps that gave it a halter-top appearance. The front of the leotard featured gold grommets with laces that tied just atop her breasts.

She told her followers if they messed up it was okay, just to keep moving. Lisa also shared that if they didn’t want to add arms to the movements it was fine, just to keep moving. This appeared to be a way to encourage those who were not as fit as the former Days of Our Lives star to stay with it and eventually, they too would be able to complete all the movements with little effort.

The clip appeared to have been filmed in a dance studio that featured deep red walls and brick-colored floors.

James B. Whiteside, principal dancer and choreographer of the American Ballet Theater, restated Lisa’s comments about adapting the moves to a person’s physical strength.

Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan stated he was loving the reel.

Other fans adored the retro workout attire as well as Lisa’s carefree attitude as she encouraged fans throughout the difficult routine.

They shared their feelings of love for the clip in the comments section of the post.

“Lisa we need you to bring this back so we can all work out” with you on IG live!” remarked one follower.

“I can’t stop watching this…. fascinating. Lol!” joked a second fan of the retro workout routine.

“I can watch this video a 1000 times,” wrote a third Instagram user, who added several laughing and crying as well as red heart emoji.

“Bless her cotton leg warmers, I mean she’s iconic, look at her,” penned a fourth fan of the actress.