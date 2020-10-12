Chrishell Stause Proves She’s The Ultimate NKOTB Superfan With Epic Pics Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ ’80s Night

The 'Selling Sunset' star has been a Blockhead since she was a kid.

Dancing with the Stars contestant Chrishell Stause proved she is the ultimate New Kids On the Block superfan ahead of the celebrity dancing show’s 1980s theme night.

One day before performing her highly anticipated cha cha with pro partner Gleb Savchenko to the boy band’s ’80s hit “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” the Selling Sunset star shared a series of thornback pics to Instagram which illustrated her NKOTB fandom.

Chrishell posted vintage pics of her posing with Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood on three separate occasions, as well as a clip of Wahlberg crooning to her during a concert. There was also a snap of an ecstatic Chrishell holding up her VIP pass at a New York City NKOTB show, as well as a present-day pic of her carrying an oversized bag with the band’s logo on it. She also shared a pic of her alongside fitness guru Richard Simmons which showed he while rocking a Jordan Knight t-shirt.

In the caption to the slideshow, Chrishell also revealed that he once camped out overnight outside of The Today Show’s studio to catch the group’s performance and that she even named her dog the same name as NKOTB member’s dog.

On Instagram, Gleb also shared photos of him and Chrishell decked out in neon ’80s spandex as he noted how special this week is for his partner because she’s “the BIGGEST NKOTB fan.”

In the comments section to Chrishell’s post, fans reacted to her adoration of the ’80s heartthrobs.

“Omg Chrishell you’re a hardcore fan!!” one follower wrote. “My cousin and I had the entire bedroom set. Pillow cases, blankets, sleeping bags, towels…”

“My kid self is SO jealous!!!! I wanted that stuff SOOOO bad!!!” Chrishell replied.

The reality star and luxury realtor has been vocal about the fact that her family struggled financially when she was a child, and that they were even homeless for a period of time. The fact that she not only found enough success to be able to meet the band members but also perform to one of their songs on Dancing With the Stars, is clearly a full-circle moment for the Chrishell.

Chrishell previously revealed she’s been a NKOTB fan for more than 30 years.

“I have been a Blockhead since they hit the scene when I was 5 years old. Truly obsessed. The little girl in me is geeking out. She has no chill,” she wrote in a blog for ET Online.