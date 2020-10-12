Angeline Varona Showcases Fit Physique In A Skintight Mini Dress

Angeline Varona took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 11, to share a smoking-hot update with her 2.6 million followers. In the latest post, the Latina model rocked a tight-fitting mini dress that showcased her incredible figure.

In the first snap, Angeline took a selfie in her daring attire inside a place that looked like a bathroom. She held her phone with her left hand and positioned it away from her body to get a nice angle. The shot showed her from her midriff, and it displayed a tantalizing look at her cleavage.

The second pic showed Angeline standing in front of a table and two chairs. She popped her left hip to the side as she placed on hand on the backrest of the chair. She confidently showcased her figure as she gazed into the camera and gave a closed-lip smile.

In the update, Angeline rocked a satin dress. The garment had a skintight fit that emphasized her slender frame. As a result, her flat midsection was noticeable in the shot. The strapless design helped highlight her shoulders and slim arms. Its plunging neckline also displayed a generous amount of her decolletage, which made some fans happy. Tiny cut-outs were seen under the padded cups, which showed a hint of her buxom curves. The length of the piece reached just above her knees.

For the occasion, the influencer wore her brunette hair in a side part. She styled her locks in soft, loose waves that suited her nicely. The long strands hung over her shoulders, grazing her breasts. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and two bangles. Her nails were painted with white polish.

In the caption, Angeline wrote something about where she was and added a red heart emoji. According to the geotag, she was in Dubai.

Since being published, the new Instagram share has been liked more than 64,400 times and has received over 600 comments. Angeline’s legion of fans wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how beautiful she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a string of emoji to express their feelings about the new addition to her feed.

“A beautiful lady, wearing a beautiful dress. You look so sweet and gorgeous, Angie,” one of her fans commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I hope you are having the most wonderful time in Dubai! WOW! You’re so elegant, so unbelievably stunning,” wrote another follower.

“You are a dream, honey. You are one hell of a woman. I love the shape of your body,” gushed a third admirer.