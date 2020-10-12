Gabi DeMartino Poses In Semi-Sheer Short Black Dress: ‘Prioritize Voting Over Your Pumpkin Spice Latte’

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino, who makes videos under the name “Fancy Vlogs by Gab,” took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself while reminding her followers to vote.

The 25-year-old stunned in a short black dress that fell above her upper thigh and had thin straps. The garment featured a corset-style bodice, which appeared to have a semi-sheer floral pattern all over. She paired the ensemble with a white cover-up that was hanging off both her shoulders. DeMartino styled her long wavy blond hair down and wrapped a black-and-green headband across the front of her hair. She kept her fingernails short and decorated them with white polish. DeMartino kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a thin necklace.

The YouTuber, who has more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino posed in front of a white table that featured a small circular mirror that was decorated with small pumpkin decorations. She was snapped from the thighs-up and rested both arms beside her. The online sensation pushed her locks over her right shoulder and looked directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, DeMartino was photographed from the side. She gazed over her right shoulder while wrapping her left arm across her stomach.

For her caption, she told fans to prioritize voting for the 2020 Presidential Election over ordering their pumpkin spice latte.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 68,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“She is the definition of perfection,” one user wrote.

“hi gabi! i just wanted to say thank you for always using your platform to help out. you work so hard & please know that you have been such a big inspiration to me. love u gabs,” another person shared.

“thank you for using your platform to post mature and inspiring things, you speak out for whats right and im so grateful for that,” remarked a third fan.

“wow my girl looks pretty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed wearing an oversized gray jumper that featured text across the front while surrounded by a number of pumpkins. DeMartino paired the look with a white semi-sheer miniskirt and black lace-up shoes. She tied her brunette hair up in a bun and accessorized with small earrings.