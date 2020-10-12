WWE News: Screenshots Appear To Show ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Harassing Woman On Instagram

Lars Sullivan returned to Friday Night SmackDown on the latest episode. The performer had been sidelined since last year due to injuries and scandals that generated negative publicity in the wrestling community. While his return suggested that WWE is looking to give him a fresh start, a new report has revealed that he allegedly acted inappropriately toward a woman on Instagram.

As documented by Bodyslam.net, a woman named Annika Naidoo-Fuge — who used to be the wrestler’s personal trainer — shared screenshots of the WWE superstar’s inappropriate behavior toward her in a Reddit thread.

In the images, which can be viewed in the article, he told her that he loved her legs and requested pictures of other body parts. The personal trainer responded by telling Sullivan that she was happily married and that he’d overstepped his boundaries.

She also made it clear that she’d warned him before and noted that she has a zero-tolerance policy for that type of behavior. Naidoo-Fuge then told Sullivan that sending messages to her wasn’t a smart move on his part considering that he’s in the public eye. She blocked him afterward, but the report detailed how many exchanges they’d had beforehand.

The outlet reached out to Naidoo-Fuge after the screenshots came to light. She shared more images of their old conversations, all of which appeared to show the WWE star commenting on her appearance. She remained friendly and polite throughout the conversations, but it was clear that she didn’t want to engage with Sullivan.

The Bodyslam.net report highlighted that Sullivan had sent the messages in recent months. The screenshots revealed that some were sent as recently as September, which was when he was getting prepared for his in-ring comeback following his previous wave of controversies.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sullivan’s online exploits have brought negative attention to him in the past. He was fined for posting racially insensitive and homophobic messages in internet forums. After those incidents came to light, it was revealed that he starred in adult films before becoming a full-time wrestler.

The latest development is the latest in a line of inappropriate behavior accusations lobbied at wrestlers in recent months. The names of several current and former superstars have been brought up as part of the Speaking Out movement, and some performers have lost their jobs as a result.

It remains to be seen if this incident will affect Sullivan’s career. The company appears to be high on the 32-year-old, but this news will undoubtedly result in more criticism for the controversial performer.