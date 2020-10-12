Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Cardi B’s Birthday In Sheer Bodysuit, Silk Black Bra & Panties

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The rapper went out to the club to party with collaborator friend Cardi B on her birthday.

The “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker stunned in a sheer black bodysuit with long sleeves. Over the top, Megan put on a silk black bra that displayed her decolletage and stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching panties, showing off her legs. Megan looked very glam for the occasion and accessorized herself with dangling earrings, a ring, a jeweled bracelet, and watch. She rocked long acrylic nails and styled her long straight dark hair in a high ponytail with a side fringe.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to four images within the one upload.

In the first shot, Megan was captured standing up on a balcony. The chart-topping star pushed her hip out to the left while stretching her arm out beside her. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and appeared to be holding a face mask in her hand due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the next slide, Megan rested one arm behind her and raised her other hand to the side of her face.

In the third frame, she gave fans an eyeful from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose.

As seen on her Instagram story eight hours ago, Megan shared a short video clip of her having a blast inside the club with Cardi B, wishing her a happy birthday. According to Famous Birthdays, Cardi turned 28-years-old on October 11.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 1.4 million likes and over 10,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD OMG,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“You looked bomb af last night,” another person shared.

“Girl. You too damn fine. The sh*t is crazy,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking real fierce,” a fourth admirer commented.

2020 has been a busy year for Megan. The entertainer has become one of music’s biggest names, achieving two No. 1 singles within one calendar year. Along with the hits, she has continued to impress her loyal social media audience, which continues to grow.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan appeared makeup-free while fishing in front of a lake. She wore a matching black string bikini while rocking her short dark hair in one plait. Megan opted for a Von Dutch cap on top that featured the brand’s name written across the front in their signature font.