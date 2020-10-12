‘DWTS’ Artem Chigvintsev Fans Believe He Looks Like An ’80s Icon In New Snaps With Kaitlyn Bristowe

Dancing with the Stars performers Artem Chigvintsev and The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe showed off their legs in brightly-colored ’80s costumes in a new series of snaps on Instagram. Yet, in the comments section of the slideshow, fans appeared to focus more on how the gorgeous pro dancer looked more like a male icon from the era.

The twosome will take to the ballroom floor to honor the decade of excess in the latest episode of the competition series. Kaitlyn and Artem are scheduled to perform a Tango to “I Think We’re Alone Now” by singing superstar Tiffany, who was just 15 years old when her cover of the tune was released in the summer of 1987. The song was originally recorded by Tommy James & the Shondells in 1967.

To celebrate their performance, Kaitlyn and Artem debuted two looks that took a cue from every trend in the decade and also made sure to show off their gams within a series of five photos taken in a DWTS rehearsal room.

In the first photo, Kaitlyn and Artem looked directly at the camera. She wore a bright orange bustier that had nude-colored straps. The top was covered in iridescent sparkles, featured piping around her breasts, and had a contrasting black zipper down the center. She rocked matching black cropped pants that also had plenty of sparkles. Kaitlyn wore an orange fingerless glove on her right hand, and her blond tresses were pulled up high in a side ponytail.

Artem, who normally sports a closely-cut hairstyle, was unrecognizable in a brown mullet wig with a headband that coordinated with his partner’s top. He sported a bright yellow tank, orange shorts, and royal blue wristbands.

In the following sequence of four photos, a second close-up shot was added as well as three full-length shots where fans of DWTS were able to get a better look at the performers. These included photos where Kaitlyn and Artem demonstrated their physicality by doing push-ups and lunges, honoring the popular aerobic workouts of the decade.

Fellow Dancing with the Stars professional Emma Slater stated that seeing Artem in wigs gave her life. Kaitlyn and Artem also shared their views on the photographs by expressing surprise and calling the overall look a “vibe.”

Fans of the twosome wondered aloud which icon the gorgeous pro looked like in the comments section of the share.

“Artem looks like Barry or Andy Gibb,” joked one fan.

“I have to say all of them look funny dressed like that. Iʼm loving 80ʼs night!” exclaimed a second viewer followed by laughing and crying emoji.

“Hahaha love those legs and this team! Let’s go Kaitlyn and Artem!!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“80’s Tennis Athlete Andre Agassi Vibes! Someone give him a racket,” penned a fourth fan.