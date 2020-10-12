Kristin Cavallari Shares Whimsical Fall Photos After She’s Spotted Kissing A New Guy Amid Jay Cutler Divorce

The newly single reality star is having fall fun in Chicago.

Kristin Cavallari posted new fall photos to Instagram as rumors about her love life swirled on social media six months after she announced her divorce from retired NFL player Jay Cutler.

In a new post shared with the 4.1 million followers on her social media page, the 33-year-old of three posed in an orange sweatshirt, black leggings, hiking boots, and a black beanie as she stood amid a pile of fallen leaves in a wooded area. Kristin also shared pics of the same outfit in her Instagram story as she joyfully tossed a handful of colorful leaves into the air.

In the caption to the pic, Kristin described herself as “basic,” but fans thought she was anything but.

Many of her fans asked for information on her outfit, but some wanted more info on her love life amid rumors that she was spotted kissing a new man during a visit to Chicago.

“Obvi none of my business but who were you kissing? Someone has to know!!” one fan wrote.

Several followers replied that Kristin was seen kissing comedian Jeff Dye, whom she is reportedly following on social media.

“Hearsay says he dumped his gf Tuesday,” one follower wrote of the comic.

When another commenter accused Kristin of “basically making out with every guy in Chicago,” her longtime friend Justin Anderson stepped in.

“Dork squad,” he fired back at the commenter.

The frolicking fall photos were shared after Kristin was spotted packing on the PDA with her “mystery man” over the weekend. In a video posted by TMZ, Kristin was caught making out with Jeff Dye while in the Fulton Market bar and restaurant district in Chicago.

More than a decade after Kristin starred in MTV reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills, Jeff has made appearances on the network in several comedy shows. He was also was a finalist on Last Comic Standing, and served as a guest panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer.

Kristin and Jeff have not publicly addressed their makeout sesh, but followers of both stars are dying to know more. In the comments to Jeff’s latest Instagram post, seen here, fans asked him to “spill the tea” about his relationship with the Very Cavallari star.

If Kristin is dating Jeff, she is likely keeping things causal. The Uncommon James designer recently told People that dating is “the last thing” on her mind after spending nearly a decade with her ex-husband.

“I’m not interested in anybody right now,” she said last month. “I just got out of a 10-year relationship. I don’t really want to put energy into anything else right now.