Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Busty Chest In Ultra-Tight Crop Top & Enviable Curves In Latest Instagram Post

Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko took to the popular social media site on Sunday, October 11, to post a new video clip in which she showed off her busty chest in a low-cut crop top.

In the video, Anastasiya wore a white crop top with short sleeves wrapped around just her upper arms, leaving the bulk of her shoulders and chest on display. It also pushed up her busty cleavage, giving her followers a show of her enviable assets, and clung to her narrow waist, emphasizing the curves along her abdomen. A small strip of tummy was also left exposed. Anastasiya paired the top with a long, white skirt with thin pleats down the length. It began just below her belly button and flowed around her curvy hips and legs to mid-calf level. The skirt flattered the model’s ample booty.

To complete the look, Anastasiya accessorized with a light-blue shoulder bag that featured gold accent pieces and a pair of oversized sunglasses. She added several glitzy bracelets to both wrists and left her long, brunette tresses loose and flowing down her back to her waist.

The video was an ad for beverage company Bang Energy, which manufactures energy drinks in various flavors. Anastasiya posed with a birthday-cake-flavored drink for the clip. She was filmed in an outdoor space on a stone walkway next to a large parking lot. Stores, cafes, and gardens could also be seen in the background.

The clip began with the model featured from the side as she held a can of the energy drink in her hand and flipped her hair back. She shifted from one foot to the other, letting the skirt billow around her legs, and appeared to push her backside out behind her. Anastasiya alternated between taking sips from the can and holding it at her side while she twirled and struck various poses for the camera. The videographer captured her from all angles as the ad rolled.

In the caption of the post, Anastasiya told her fans that it’s birthday season and asked if anyone knew when her birthday was. The post earned nearly 800,000 views and close to 700 comments within the first day. Many of her followers tried to guess her special day in their comments while others complimented her stunning figure and outfit.

“…I love your outfit. You look beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“The beautiful queen,” another follower wrote.

“Well happy birthday anyways cuz u look beautiful and cute,” one more fan chimed in.