Abigail Ratchford Returns To Instagram With A Sizzling Bikini Post: ‘I’m Back’

Abigail Ratchford has been absent from Instagram for a little over a month, but the “Queen of curves” made a spectacular comeback Sunday night that was well worth the wait. The gorgeous model tantalized her 9.1 million followers with a sultry bikini shot wherein she displayed her famously voluptuous assets while going for a dip in a swimming pool, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The sizzling brunette was imaged at the edge of the pool, leaning her elbows on the marbled coping as she came up for air. She was up to her chest in water and her hair was wet, suggesting she enjoyed a good swim before posing for the eye-catching snap. The picture was taken from a high angle that flaunted her round booty, which Abigail stuck out for the camera. She crossed her arms and looked up at the lens with an intense, alluring gaze, parting her lips in a provocative way.

The stunner rocked a black two-piece bikini comprised of a halterneck top and cheeky bottoms that perfectly showed off her ample posterior. While the angle of the shot didn’t afford a detailed view of her top, fans could notice the spaghetti string number left plenty of décolletage on display, teasing Abigail’s busty cleavage. The item appeared to have knitted cups and was adorned with a dainty scalloped trim that called even more attention to her buxom assets.

Meanwhile, the back of her low-waisted bottoms was left in full view of her eager audience, as were Abigail’s peachy buns. Even though submerged, her backside was completely visible in the crystal-clear turquoise water, which gave prominence to her dark swimwear and accentuated her flawless, bronzed tan.

In her caption, Abigail announced her return to Instagram with a party face emoji, reeling in a lot of reaction from her enthused fans. As expected, followers were all over the steamy upload, which garnered more than 67,800 likes and a little shy of 940 messages in the first nine hours of being online. Plenty of her admirers took to the comments section to welcome her back on the platform. Others simply gushed over her beauty and seductive appearance, telling her she looked “spectacular” and “smoking hot.”

“FINALLY, WELCOME BACK MY QUEEN,” one person wrote in all caps.

“Been missing you beautiful!” chimed in another Instagrammer, leaving a trail of loving emoji.

Some of Abigail’s fellow model and social media stars also took notice of the sweltering post, dropping compliments in the comments.

“Omg absolutely a perfect angel! My Queen!” commented Christine Quinn, who added a crown emoji for emphasis.

“We are not worthy,” penned Neyleen Ashley, inserting clapping hands after each word.

Abigail’s previous Instagram post was dated September 10 and showed the bombshell looking sensational in a sheer cream dress that left barely anything to the imagination, exposing her deep cleavage and showing off her thigh thanks to a high slit on the side. That photo has been liked over 125,700 times to date.