Yaslen Clemente Puts Sexy Curves & Busty Cleavage On Display In Floral Bikini

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente took to the popular social media platform on Sunday, October 11, to post a new photo that showed off her sexy physique in a floral bikini.

The model stunned in a two-piece suit that was decorated with abstract roses in colors of yellow, blue, pink, white, and black. The top was strapless but featured two sleeves extending from the chest that wrapped around Yaslen’s upper arms. A light-green strap was placed around the middle of the top while the structured material pushed up her busty cleavage. The string bottoms rose high on Yaslen’s hips to cinch at her narrow waist and dipped low on her pelvis, giving viewers an eyeful of her toned, smooth tummy. Her curvy legs were left completely exposed.

To complete the look, Yaslen left her blond waves loose and spilling down her back and shoulders from a part down the middle of her scalp. She accessorized with a thin, gold necklace that included an extended tail down the front. Yaslen also showed off a set of pedicured toenails, going barefoot for the photo shoot.

The snap appeared to be taken in a bedroom that overlooked an outdoor patio. Yaslen stood in front of a set of floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors with a white curtain behind her. She placed one hand on the door and the other on her head, tilting it to the side while gazing directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted. Yaslen pushed one hip out to the side, giving her followers a glimpse of her ample booty and elongating her abdomen and legs. She stood on her tiptoes, which served to flex her leg muscles and draw attention to her lower half.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen asked her followers to comment on the beauty of the set. She tagged her personal swimwear brand Bikinis by Yas. The photo earned more than 25,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day. Many of Yaslen’s fans responded to her caption in their comments and gushed over her stunning figure and suit.

“Gorgeous shot babe,” one Instagram user commented.

“Beautiful bikini girl!” another follower wrote, adding a string of emoji for emphasis.

“It’s perfection like you,” one more fan chimed in.

