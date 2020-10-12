Rita Ora Looks Very Glam In Camo Pants & Timberland Boots, Uses Platform To Promote UNICEF

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The British celebrity is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform but made sure to promote UNICEF in her caption.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a black garment that featured silver jewels embroidered across the top. She wrapped herself up in an oversized light blue denim jacket and paired her ensemble with loose-fitted camo pants. Ora completed her look with lace-up wheat nubuck Timberland boots that featured a glittery detailing across the back. The former America’s Next Top Model judge accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and earrings while appearing to have placed a red bandana or handkerchief in her upper denim jacket pocket. She styled her long way blond hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora was snapped up-close with her knee raised. The entertainer tilted her up and gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, Ora was captured side-on while sitting down on a wooden bench outdoors. She left one foot on the ground and lifted the other on the seat. Ora crossed her arms over and gave the camera full eye contact.

In the third frame, she crossed her legs and placed her hands in the pockets of her pants. Ora stared over her right shoulder while leaning forward slightly.

In the fourth and final pic, she looked in the same direction with a mouth-open expression.

Ora geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting her fans know where these photographs were taken. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress also credited the photographer, Blair B Brown, in the tags.

For her caption, she told her followers to check out her stories that showcase the amazing work young girls in Afghanistan are doing to help tackle COVID in their country for UNICEF.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 235,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“SUCH A QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“This look is everything,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“I hope you know how amazing you are! Thank you for using your platform for good,” remarked a third fan.

“You have such a big heart,” a fourth admirer commented.