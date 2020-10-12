Tom Kennedy Dead, Beloved ‘Name That Tune’ Game Show Host Dies At 93

The veteran game show host had a prolific career.

Tom Kennedy has died. The iconic TV game show host, best known as the emcee for the long-running musical series Name That Tune, passed away in Oxnard, California, after an undisclosed, lengthy illness, TMZ reported. He was 93-years-old.

Kennedy’s close friend, Steve Beverly, confirmed his death in a post on Facebook, seen here.

“With a heavy heart, I am sad to share the news that beloved game show host Tom Kennedy, who emceed 16 shows between 1958 and 1987, died Wednesday evening at his home,” Beverly wrote.

Beverly added that Kennedy “had not been well in recent months but remained in communication with his family and close friends.” He also promised to share remembrances of his late friend at a later time.

He Appeared On A Long List Of Popular Game Shows

Kennedy’s lengthy television career spanned three decades. In addition to Name that Tune — which aired through the 1970s and ’80s and featured a young Kathie Lee Gifford as a singer in a late ’70s season — his resume included a long list of hosting spots on The Big Game, Dr. IQ, Split Second, 50 Grand Slam, You Don’t Say! and even a nighttime, syndicated version of The Price Is Right which had him sharing duties with legendary series star Bob Barker.

He was also known for his appearances on Whew!, Body Language, Password Plus, Match Game, It Takes Two, It’s Your Bet, Break the Bank,To Say the Least, Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud, Wordplay, Card Sharks, and more.

Early in his career, he was the announcer on Date With the Angels, and in 1970 he hosted a chatfest, The Real Tom Kennedy Show.

He was also a panelist on Hollywood Squares in the early 2000s and logged acting credits on several television series including That Girl, Cannon, and Hardcastle & McCormick.

Kennedy retired from hosting in 1989, per ET Online.

TV Hosting Was A Family Affair

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Kennedy. Tom was the perfect television host, a very kind, gentle man. A true friend of the museum. Rest in Peace Tom… pic.twitter.com/AW08F0PS7D — TVPMM (@tvpmm) October 11, 2020

Kennedy was born Jim Narz in Louisville, Kentucky, in February 1927. He followed his older brother, TV host Jack Narz (I’ll Bet, Now You See It), to Hollywood in 1947 to try his and at broadcasting, and a decade later he changed his first and last name to avoid confusion with his sibling.

Kennedy adored his brother, who also had a big influence on him. When Narz died in 2008, he said his brother was a triple threat with good looks, personality, and a “wonderful” voice, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He had a Dean Martin approach” to the job, he said.

“He was smooth, on top, made it look effortless, and yet he was a pro. He came out so casually… like ‘I’m doing this off the top of my head.’ “

Both brothers would go on to great success in the television genre. In 2005, the brothers were both honored with the Bill Cullen Award for Lifetime Achievement by the Game Show Congress, according to Variety.

Kennedy is survived by his daughters Linda and Courtney as well as his son James and one granddaughter. His high school sweetheart wife, Betty, and daughter, Julia, preceded him in death.