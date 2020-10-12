Abby Dowse Exposes Cleavage & Endless Pins In A Scandalous Gown With Insane High Slits

Abby Dowse went into full bombshell mode for today’s Instagram update, showing off her phenomenal figure in a fabulous blue gown that left barely anything to the imagination. The halterneck number boasted insane high slits that nearly reached her waist, completely exposing her endless pins. The outfit also bared her busty cleavage thanks to a scandalous cutout gashing along the chest and midriff. Abby opted to go braless under the risqué frock, treating her audience to an eyeful of her buxom curves and legs for days as she posed on her bed for a steamy full-body selfie.

The Aussie smokeshow sat on the foot of the bed with her legs elegantly crossed. She leaned one hand on the mattress, cocking her shoulder as she held up the phone and peered into the screen with a sexy smirk. The sides of her dress were pulled open, fully flashing her chiseled gams and teasing the absence of any underwear. The front of her long skirt was tucked in between her thighs, draping down to the floor. Abby stretched out her feet on the beige carpet, showing off her strappy, metallic-gold sandals. The open-toe design flaunted her chic white pedicure, tying around her ankles, feet, and toes.

The dress was cinched at the waist with a wide band, emphasizing Abby’s hourglass frame. The garment featured ruched cups that wrapped around her neck, hiding her décolletage and perfectly framing her cleavage. The sleeveless number gave fans a peek at the model’s toned arms and shoulders, while also showing a glimpse of her tight abs. It was a vibrant Egyptian-blue shade that flattered her fair skin and golden tresses. The nearly all-white décor made her outfit pop out even more, further highlighting her killer curves.

Abby showed off her sense of style by matching her accessories to her heels. She sported an entire collection of gold jewelry, which included a set of bracelets and several rings on her fingers. She styled her hair with a side-part, letting it freely tumble down her back and over her shoulder. Her locks looked tousled, increasing her sultry vibe.

The eye-popping frock was from the brand, Faeriesty, which Abby made sure to tag in her caption. The 31-year-old jokingly labeled the sophisticated yet racy look as “casual,” conveying her sarcastic tone via emoji. She also added a blue heart that seemed to mirror the color of her attire, leading followers to flood the comments section with similar hearts.

Her selfie immediately caught the eyes of her online admirers, racking up more than 13,200 likes and a little shy of 350 comments in the first hour.

“Breathtakingly beautiful!!! Oh my goodness,” one Instagrammer gushed over her seductive appearance, leaving a trail of hearts for the sizzling blonde.

“Wowwww love this dress on you, so incredibly stunning,” chimed in a second fan, adding a heart-eyes and blue-heart emoji. “The legs look incredible,” continued their message.

“Blue on you Abby [is] absolutely outstanding dear,” penned a third devotee.

“That slight smirk because you know how fire you look in this,” commented a fourth person, followed by a smirking-face and heart-eyes emoji. “Absolutely jaw dropping for real.”