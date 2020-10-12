Nicole Thorne Glitters In Tinkerbell-Inspired Halloween Costume

Australian model Nicole Thorne is busy prepping for Halloween and already has a costume in mind, if her latest Instagram post is of any indication. In a slideshow shared with her online admirers Sunday morning, the brunette bombshell was a sexy fairy, rocking a Tinkerbell-inspired mini dress from Fashion Nova. The strapless green number had a pixie hem that skimmed her thighs and boasted a glittery bodice complete with a cleavage-flaunting neckline. The outfit also featured a set of matching, sheer wings, which added extra whimsy to the skin-baring look.

The dress was a light, seafoam-green shade that looked flattering against Nicole’s bronzed skin while also flattering her dark tresses. The item clung to her chest and midriff, emphasizing her voluptuous assets, and billowed over her hips in a loose-fitting skirt adorned with a see-through mesh overlay. The outfit was further embellished with a sparkling gold trim along the low-cut neckline, which appeared to wrap around her busty curves. The look showed off her toned arms and gave fans a peek at her chiseled pins. The 29-year-old paired the eye-popping dress with an elegant set of curls, letting her locks tumble freely over her shoulders and frame her ample décolletage.

The upload consisted of five photos which captured Nicole roughly in the same pose. According to the geotag, the pics were taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, suggesting the model was in the comfort of her own home. She was standing with her back to a wall, displaying her hourglass curves as she cocked her hip and slightly parted her legs. The snapshots cut off just above the knee, keeping the spotlight on her outfit rather than showing off her statuesque figure in full. A floor-length mirror was visible in the background, hinting at the possibility of some full-body selfies to come.

In the first snap, Nicole held one hand on her waist, raising the other one with a graceful gesture that allowed her to showcase her chic black manicure. She peered directly into the lens with an intense stare, parting her plump lips in a sultry expression. The second shot saw her flirtatiously taking her index finger to her mouth, whereas in the third one she was brushing her hair behind her ear in a coquettish manner. The stunner turned her side to the camera for the fourth pic, which teased her perky bottom along with an eyeful of sideboob. She cupped her chest with one hand, shooting a smoldering gaze at the lens and pursing her lips.

The model showed off her “special effect skillz” in the final photo, which she edited to made it look like she was blowing fairy dust. Nicole called attention to the detail in her caption, adding a “glitter” hashtag as well as a “tinkerbell” and “halloween” one.

Followers seemed enchanted with the captivating update, clicking the like button on her post more than 10,200 times. Her supporters also left 175 messages, dubbing Nicole “Fairy Queen” and “cutest Tinkerbell ever.”

“This might be the halloween costume pic I’ve been searching for,” wrote one person.

“#iknewfairiesexisted [heart emoji] absolutely beautiful girl,” chimed in a second fan, who further expressed their admiration with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Now that’s a stunning Tinker Bell,” gushed a third Instagrammer, bumping up the number of heart-eyes emoji at the end of their post to three.

“Photos set is fantastic. Love the costume… wishing upon a star Tink,” quipped a fourth devotee, adding a pair of hearts.