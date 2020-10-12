Sarah Houchens Flaunts Bronzed Bod On The Beach In A Tiny Blue Bikini: ‘Refusing To Let Go Of This Tan’

Sarah Houchens is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model and fitness trainer sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her incredible physique in an itty-bitty swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

The image was snapped in Saint Petersburg, Florida, where Sarah was seen enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. She stood in profile to the camera on top of a large rock on the shore, posing with one leg pointed out in front of her and her toned arms stretched above her head as the gentle breeze whipped through her long platinum locks. She did not focus her eyes on the lens but rather at the stunning ocean scene in front of her, which she stared at with an intense and alluring gaze.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear and Sarah’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a bright blue bikini from KL Swimwear that popped against her deep tan, noting in the caption that she didn’t want to lose the gorgeous glow.

Sarah’s two-piece included a tiny halter-style top with a thin band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. It had a plunging neckline and scrunched, triangle cups that covered up only what was necessary of her chest, exposing an ample amount of cleavage. An eyeful of sideboob could also be seen as she worked the camera, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

The bottom half of Sarah’s look was equally as sexy. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showcased the beauty’s perky derriere and killer curves, as well as her sculpted legs. She flexed them as she posed, emphasizing her impressive muscularity that she has spent countless hours in the gym working to achieve. The bikini bottoms also featured a thin waistband that sat high up on Sarah’s hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the social media star’s shapely figure and stunning beauty. Hundreds flocked to the comments section to shower Sarah with love.

“Wow you are so gorgeous and your body is amazing,” one person wrote.

“You are in incredible shape!” praised another fan.

“A great view on a nice day! Keep shining, Sarah Houchens, you look great!” a third follower remarked.

“That muscle definition is divine,” added a fourth admirer.

The snap has also racked up over 7,700 likes within just eight hours of going live.