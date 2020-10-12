Sarah Harris Shows Off Round Booty In A Cheeky Pink Bodysuit While Basking In The Sun

Sarah Harris returned to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a stunning new photo that likely got a few pulses racing. The former Playboy model showed off her bodacious backside in a revealing ensemble while enjoying a beautiful and sunny day outside.

The blond bombshell posed with her back to the camera a large field in the steamy new addition to her page. She turned her head over her shoulder, though closed her eyes in a blissful manner as she basked in the warm sun with a huge smile across her face.

A slew of vibrant green foliage could bee seen in the background behind, though it was heavily blurred to ensure that all eyes remained on the Kiwi hottie. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine that her followers would be focused on anything else.

Sarah stunned as she worked the camera in nothing more than a pink bodysuit that perfectly suited her hourglass silhouette. The piece clung tightly to her figure, highlighting her trim waist, as well as her voluptuous chest. It also had short cap sleeves that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

Arguably the most eye-catching element of the model’s racy look was its daringly high-cut and cheeky design. The scandalous style showcased Sarah’s round booty in its entirety as she worked the camera, while also treating her audience to a teasing glimpse of her sculpted thighs.

The model added a watch with a white band to her barely there ensemble, as well as a pair of round sunglasses with matching pink lenses. She also added some bling with a pair of gold hoop earrings that peeked out from underneath her platinum locks, which spilled down her back in gorgeous waves.

Fans seemed thrilled by the bootylicious snap, awarding it nearly 14,000 likes within less than 24 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the social media star with love.

“Love this sexy look,” one person wrote.

“You look fantastic,” praised another fan.

“Great photo, beautiful shape,” a third follower remarked.

“Your smile is the prettiest,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah is no stranger to showing off her ample assets on Instagram. In another recent upload, the beauty turned up the heat when she rocked a black thong bikini while taking a dip in the hot tub. That look proved to be another major hit, earning more than 10,000 likes and 261 comments.