Zoey Deutch Wears A Plunging Pink Bra In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Zoey joined Dakota Fanning, Michelle Monaghan, and other stars to promote the cause.

Zoey Deutch became the latest celeb to show her support for breast cancer awareness. The actress rocked pink intimates in a sizzling new Instagram upload to help promote the cause.

The October 11 upload included a total of three slides filled with Polaroid-style photos that captured Zoey wearing several different pieces of pink lingerie from KiT Undergarments. The camera was positioned close up to the star in the first slide, capturing her staring off into the distance as the sun spilled into the frame through what appeared to be an open window in front of her. She sported a triangle bra that boasted a plunging neckline, leaving her ample cleavage well on display. The number also had thin straps that wrapped around her neck in a halter style, allowing her to show off her toned arms and shoulders.

The second image of the series seemed to have been snapped just seconds after the first. The 25-year-old sported the same sexy top, though this time turned to face the camera to give her audience a better look at the garment, as well as her voluptuous chest. She wore a coy expression as she gazed at the lens through a pair of oversized glasses while her shoulder-length brown locks fell perfectly to frame her face and striking features.

The final slide of the post was a photo of the entire set of Polaroid shots, which were arranged on top of a white sheet with drawings of several different sets of breasts. The compilation included the images shown in the previous two slides, as well as a full-length look at the star as she showed off her flawless figure in the plunging bralette along with a pair of cheeky panties. A fourth snap included in the collection saw her rocking a different piece from the line — a demi-style bra with underwire cups that further enhanced her bosom.

The Buffaloed star explained in the caption of the upload that she was rocking the racy look for a campaign hosted by KiT Undergarments. She noted that the brand had partnered with the Women’s Cancer Research Fund and the brand would be donating 5 percent of their sales throughout the entire month of October to the charity, as well as an additional dollar for everyone that posts a selfie in their underwear to Instagram. Zoey sent her love to “all the survivors, those fighting it now, and the family and friends who have had to say goodbye to loved ones.”

Many fans showed some love for Zoey’s post, awarding it more than 191,000 likes within nine hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the A-lister on her breathtaking beauty, as well as praise her for promoting a good cause.

“You look absolutely amazing,” one person wrote.

“Perfect body,” praised another fan.

“I lost both my grandmother and aunt from cancer, so thank you. I wish we could really stop this from happening,” a third follower remarked.

“Thank you for that, you’re incredible,” added a fourth user.

Zoey isn’t the only celeb to have gone scantily clad to raise awareness for the disease. Many other stars have also rocked revealing pink looks as part of the KiT Undergarments campaign, including Dakota Fanning, Kate Hudson, and Michelle Monaghan.