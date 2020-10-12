Madison Reed Shows Some Cleavage And Leg In Belted Mini Dress

Madison reminded her fans that Halloween is coming up.

Madison Grace Reed rocked an autumnal ensemble that showed a lot of skin in a new social media share.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old influencer took to Instagram to remind her fans that Halloween is “just around the corner.” Madison’s post included a few of her latest modeling shots, which are always a hit with her devoted followers. She was pictured wearing an outfit that was one of the colors often found on fall leaves. Her brown mini dress was crafted out of vegan leather. The garment featured a belted waist that accentuated her midsection’s tiny size. Large tortoise-shell buttons ran down the front of the dress, and matching buttons adorned its two flap pockets. Visible vertical seams added even more visual interest to the piece.

The shirt dress also featured a collar, but Madison significantly changed the garment’s silhouette by rolling it under. This created a deep V that dipped down to reveal a glimpse of cleavage. The model’s chic look also bared a significant amount of her shapely thighs. She revealed where she got the piece by tagging the brand Divine Heritage.

Madison also rocked a pair of knee-high boots that gave her overall look an earthy, neutral color palette. Her leather-look shoes were a rich shade of espresso, and they featured a croc-embossed design that made them look luxurious and expensive. They also had pointed toes and high heels that elongated her lean legs.

Madison carried a quilted black Chanel handbag with a silver chain strap and a metallic branding detail on the front flap. Her other accessories included a gold necklace with a large gothic cross pendant, oversize hoop earrings, and a pair of dark sunglasses with sharp geometric frames. She wore her blond hair down and straight with a center part.

In her first photo, she stood outside in front of a black-and-white fence. She struck a saucy pose by placing both hands on her hips and tilting her head to the side. A close-lipped smile played on her full lips.

The second photo saw Madison standing near the corner of the fence. She had removed her shades, and she tilted her head back so that some of her hair fell over her left eye. She appeared to be laughing at the camera. In the final shot, she gazed upwards and smiled. Her photos were taken at the “golden hour,” which gave her skin a soft, warm glow.

“The most beautiful idol ever,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Omg you are so pretty it’s hurting my eyes. Love you queen!” gushed another admirer.

“The most iconic duo, Maddy and those sunglasses and there is no better looking duo,” a third devotee remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison also thrilled her fans when she shared a sizzling swimsuit snapshot just a few days earlier. It was taken during her trip to Mexico.