NBA Rumors: Jrue Holiday Could Be Traded To Heat For Nunn, Iguodala, Olynyk, And Draft Pick

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday is expected to be one of the coveted veterans on the trade market in the 2020 offseason. The Pelicans may still consider Holiday as part of their long-term plan but with the team heading into an inevitable rebuild, he’s clearly an odd fit on their roster. At this point in his career, Holiday will be better off spending his prime years playing for a legitimate title contender than wasting his time mentoring young players on a rebuilding team.

One of the best landing spots for Holiday this fall is the Miami Heat. According to NBA Analysis Network, the Pelicans could send Holiday to Heat for a package that includes Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, and a 2020 first-round pick. If the trade becomes a reality, it will help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“This trade gives the Pelicans a young guard with potential in Kendrick Nunn, and two veterans in Iguodala and Olynyk. The inclusion of Olynyk hinges on the 29 year-old opting into the final season of his contract. Conversely, he could elect free agency this offseason, but he’d walk away from $13 million. Assuming Olynyk opts in, he could be used in a package for Holiday. New Orleans would also acquire a first round pick in this deal, which provides a mix of veteran players and young assets.”

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Trading for Holiday makes a lot of sense for the Heat. They may have managed to establish an impressive performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, but the result of the 2020 Finals shows that they need more star power around Jimmy Butler in order to have a better chance of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year. Though he’s not on the same level as Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, Holiday would still be an incredible addition to the Miami.

He would give the Heat a very reliable second scoring option, playmaker, floor-spacer, and perimeter defender. This season, the 30-year-old floor general averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. The arrival of Holiday in South Beach would help them improve their offensive and defensive efficiency that rank 9th and 11th in the league, respectively.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Holiday would be the ideal running mate alongside a ball-dominant superstar like Butler. Also, it wouldn’t be a problem for him if they decide to bring Goran Dragic back in the 2020 free agency since he can efficiently play at the shooting guard position.