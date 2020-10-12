Rosa Acosta Gives Followers An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Steamy New Pic

Instagram model Rosa Acosta has shared another steamy new photo to her feed on Sunday which has her 1.6 million followers showing her all kinds of love in the comments. The Dominican Republic native is no stranger to sexy photos as they are a regular occurrence on her social media pages.

This time around Rosa opted to leave her face out of the picture, focusing solely on her body, with a large emphasis on her chest. The model wore a criss-cross swimsuit which featured and yellow and pink ombre pattern. The style of the one-piece left much of her chest and stomach entirely bare. Needless to say, Rosa’s large cleavage was on full display and stole the show. Her popular rump was also featured in the snapshot but was hardly the center of attention.

Rosa sat on a white cloth outdoor sofa, offering up the perfect clean-cut background for showing off such a colorful bathing suit.

The caption, which was written in her native Spanish, was translated roughly to “you know this is delicious” per Google translate.

In under seven hours, the sexy photo brought in over 14,000 likes and 300+ comments. Admirers of the model left sentiments that complimented her body in the best ways.

“Now does the bawdy comes with the bathing suit??!!! Because hunty your giving me life right now. Yas luv!” one fan wrote.

“Damm you have the perfect body,” another wrote.

“How can one woman envoke and capture all the passion of a mans heart with just one simple look or picture? You will always be a Dominican Goddess,” a third admirer added.

” You are an absolute treasure,” a fourth fan typed.

Dozens upon dozens of users decided to keep their comments short and sweet, opting for the fire-symbol and heart-eyed emoji.

While there were plenty of compliments written in English, they were outweighed by those left in Spanish from her fans all across Latin America. Rosa decided to surprise some of her fans by writing them back individually and thanked them for their compliments.

Rosa often shares bikini pics to her social media feed and did so just a few days ago as well. This time around her face was present, but her chest was the focal point yet again. On Friday she shared a selfie on Instagram where she was half in/half out of a swimming pool. Rosa donned a blue string bikini top which hardly covered her large bust.

If a fan were to scroll through the ballet dancers feed, they’d be flooded with tons of hot bikini photos, all of which more tantalizing than the last.