Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Nearly Spills Out Of Her Bikini Top While Leaning Forward

Social media star Bru Luccas sent the pulses of her 3.5 million Instagram followers racing by posting a new video where she nearly spilled out of her tiny bikini.

The top was a pretty dusty rose color, and the shade expertly complemented the Brazilian model’s bronzed skin. The silhouette was a classic triangle shape with a deep plunging neckline that left little of Luccas’s décolletage to the imagination. Thick straps wrapped around her back and tied behind her neck in a traditional halter style. A gold ring in the center of the bust served as a fun added accent, and the fabric was made from a trendy ribbed material.

However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the garment was that it was slightly too small. As a result, some of Luccas’s cleavage appeared to spill out of the top, especially around the bottom of the bust.

The Instagram star coupled the bikini top with a pair of creamy white yoga shorts. The shorts were a skintight spandex material that hugged Luccas’s curves. The high-rise silhouette cinched at the waist and accentuated her hourglass figure and the hem ended at her upper thighs.

Luccas completed the look with a floral hair ribbon that tamed her wavy honey blond locks. She also sported a chic red manicure.

The clip was made for Bang Energy, whose marketing campaigns using Instagram models for sultry uploads is well known across social media. Moreover, Luccas has often collaborated with the beverage brand in the past.

Luccas opened the video by walking forward in a park-like setting while presenting the energy drink to the camera. She then had a number of clips where she would drink from the can and then flaunt her body. For example, in one scene she walked away from the camera while giving a sultry smile over her shoulder. In another, she leaned forward in a way that flattered her cleavage.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 18,000 likes and around 225 comments.

“Beautiful,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a plethora of emoji including a fire emoji, two pink hearts, and red lips symbol.

“Beautiful and unique as always,” echoed a second.

“[You are] a gorgeous babe doll,” gushed a third.

“Love me some Bru,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with the oversized watching eyes symbol.

This is not the first time this week that Luccas has put on a busty display in swimwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws after modeling a revealing one piece with gold chain straps.