Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Amazing Figure During Sweaty Workout

Lindsey Vonn is giving fans a glimpse of the hard work she puts in to maintain her world-class physique.

The U.S. Olympic medalist took to Instagram to share a video of her rigorous workout, which included a series of sweat-inducing exercises meant to get her ready for her upcoming birthday. She pumped some iron and worked up a sweat on the gym machinery, all while wearing a light blue set of workout gear that gave fans an up-close glimpse of her well-toned arms and legs and her flat stomach.

The hard work was apparently meant to get her into beach-ready condition. Vonn shared an emoji of a bikini and another of the sun in the caption, letting fans know that she was working toward a sun-soaked vacation for her upcoming birthday.

The clip was a big hit with the skiing star’s followers, attracting more than 20,000 likes and plenty of complimentary comments. Many took the chance to praise her amazing figure and her dedication in the gym.

“I wanna workout with you! You are amazing Lindsey!! WE LOVE YOU!” a fan commented.

Vonn’s amazing work ethic appeared to rub off on her followers as well, with some commenting that the video made them want to get working.

“Love the grind,” one wrote.

Many made note of her ability to bounce back from some serious injuries, saying they felt inspired to do the same.

“You inspire me. Reminds me that I can recover from my injury too. Thank you for the encouragement,” another added.

Vonn was forced to retire from competitive skiing in February 2019 after suffering a series of major injuries. In an emotional Instagram post announcing her decision, Vonn said that her body was “broken beyond repair” after a series of crashes.

“It’s been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing,” Vonn wrote ahead of the World Championships in Sweden that she said would be the “the final races of my career.”

But Vonn has worked hard to stay in the best shape in the months that followed, spending plenty of time in the gym and maintaining a rigorous schedule to stay on top of her fitness.

Vonn is no stranger to showing off these workouts online, often in some revealing attire. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to Instagram back in August to share another video that showed off her washboard abs while going through some strength training exercises.