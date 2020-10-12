Gabriella Abutbol Slays In A Floral-Print Bikini & Makes A ‘Key Lime Pie With A Bang’ On Her Barbecue Grill

Gabriella hilariously demonstrated how to use a can of Bang Energy drink to make a key lime pie.

Model Gabriella Abutbol rocked a bikini while whipping up a citrusy dessert with a caffeine kick in a video that she shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

Gabriella’s upload was a promotional piece for Bang Energy drink. The model often finds humorous ways to incorporate the brand’s beverage in her content, and her latest creation was comedic in nature. In addition to making her viewers laugh, she also captivated them by rocking a skimpy ensemble that was comprised of a bikini and a matching sarong. Both garments were crafted from stretchy fabric that featured a flashy floral print. The design consisted of tropical blossoms in shades of blue, purple, pink, and orange.

Gabriella’s bathing suit top clung to her voluptuous chest, and the garment’s small triangle cups put an eyeful of cleavage on display. Her sarong was tied down low on her hips, showcasing her flat stomach. She accessorized her summery outfit with stacked medallion necklaces and a small choker chain. Her long brunette hair was styled in two high pigtails.

The model’s video was filmed outside on a pavilion with a thatched roof. She stood in front of the same barbecue grill that she once danced on top of in a bikini. She walked a few steps away from it, revealing that her outdoor kitchen setup also included a mini refrigerator. She grabbed a can of Bang’s new key lime flavor out of the fridge and took a few gulps of her “drinky drink” to cool off.

Gabriella had placed a round pie pan on the opposite side of the grill, and she asked her fans if they could guess was she was making as she poured the drink into it.

“I’m going to be making a key lime pie with a bang,” she said.

Gabriella asked her viewers if they had ever made the rich and creamy dessert in “a little barbecue, with a splash of bugs in it.” She opened the grill up and sat the pan full of fluid inside of it. After closing the cover and checking on it once, she stretched out on a lounger to do a little sunbathing at her own “resort.”

When she opened up the barbecue’s cover again, she took out a fully-prepared pie, complete with whipped cream topping.

Gabriella’s instructional cooking video was a big hit with her fans, who have liked her post over 9,000 times. They also left nearly 3,000 messages in the comments section.

“I think you should be a comedian,” one fan opined.

“Yessss girl yesss you have some mf queen energy and I Love it!!” another admirer gushed.

“Your energy is unmatched,” a third person said.