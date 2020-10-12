Evgeniya Lvovna Lounges In A Tropical Paradise In A Pink Tie-Dye Bikini

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna once again floored her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a sizzling double-picture update where she wore a printed bikini while relaxing at the pool in a tropical paradise.

The swim set featured a pink and white color palette in a full tie-dye design. The bright and colorful aesthetics both complemented the fitness influencer’s sun-kissed skin as well as adding a pretty contrast against the blues of the pool’s water and sky beyond.

The top of the bikini was was a crop top silhouette, with short sleeves that protected Lvovna’s shoulders from the Mexican sun. It featured a plunging v-neckline that offered fans a generous view of the model’s décolletage. The top cropped just below the bust to expose the model’s washboard abs, and ties in the center of the garment further accentuated the model’s curves.

Lvovna completed the set with a pair of matching bottoms. They were a classic brief cut with a low-rise silhouette. Sides bands wrapped around her hips in a way that helped accentuate her enviable hourglass figure.

Lvovna opted to wear her wavy hair un-styled, and she tossed her long brunette locks were tossed over her left shoulder to cascade down past her midriff. She also accessorized with a number of stacked gold necklaces and a couple of scrunchies wrapped around her wrist.

In the first picture, Lvovna posed by lounging on the pool’s ledge. She stretched out one leg and bent the other slightly to emphasize her curves. She tilted up her head, closed her eyes, and ran one hand through her hair in a pose that suggested pure bliss.

The second photo was an aerial shot that showed the extent of the tropical paradise’s incredible beauty. Lvovna positioned herself by leaning back against the dark wooden deck while lush green trees formed a stunning border. The location was geo-tagged as the Papaya Playa Project in Mexico.

Fans went wild over the double-pic update and awarded the post over 20,000 likes and around 200 comments.

“You always look stunning,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with two star-eye faced emoji.

“Tough day at the office,” teased a second.

“You are a fairy. You create beauty everywhere and share warmth with others and it makes me crazy about you,” poetically added a third.

“Beautiful shot Evgeniya… you look stunning in that bikini set,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with two besotted face symbols and two pink hearts.

