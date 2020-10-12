Jack Pattillo Opens Up To Rooster Teeth Fans About Anger Over Adam Kovic & Ryan Haywood Nude Photo Scandal

Jack Pattillo is opening up to Rooster Teeth fans after the nude photo and misconduct scandal that swept up Adam Kovic and Ryan Haywood, saying he feels guilt and anger over the situation. The actor and host opened up on Sunday in a lengthy post shared on Twitter, saying that it has been difficult for him to collect his thoughts after the whirlwind week that saw two of his colleagues leaving the Texas-based production company.

Both Kovic and Haywood faced rumors this week of leaked nude photos and allegations of misconduct, with the company ultimately announcing that it was parting ways with both of them. This has led many fans to express concern about the direction of Rooster Teeth, which is known for producing web series, live action networks, video games, and podcasts.

David Becker / Getty Images

Pattillo shared that he felt angry to see a platform he helped to establish “be abused in such an extreme way,” and felt pain with every story and thread he read about the claims. He said he felt like he let down a community that had trusted the company to respect them.

Pattillo added that he wished he could have known about the alleged misconduct and stopped it before it blew up, and wondered how he had not heard the claims that are now circulating across social media.

“I feel guilt. I feel like I should have known something, or noticed something, or had any idea about what the hell was going on around me,” he wrote. “How could I have missed this? I feel like I let down a community that has trusted us to respect them in the same way we expect to be respected in return.”

He went on to say that he tries to find the positive side of things, and has been grateful to the outpouring of love and support from fans. Pattillo vowed to stick with them as Rooster Teeth righted itself.

“We’ve all been hurt, and let’s rely on each other to get back on our feet,” he wrote. “Every tweet, every email, every post I’ve seen that wishes the rest of the team love and support helps immeasurably. I cannot wait to return to a stage and perform in front of a crowd. I need that positive energy in my life, now more than ever.”

Rooster Teeth addressed the drama as well, releasing a statement on Twitter earlier in the week thanking those who showed support during the difficult period and saying that there would be changes in programming ahead.