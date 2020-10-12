Steph Rayner Flaunts Her Long, Sexy Legs And Slender Body In A Tiny Black Bikini

On Sunday, October 11, Aussie fitness model Steph Rayner went online and shared a skin-baring snapshot on her Instagram page to titillate her legions of admirers.

In the pic, Steph rocked a tiny black bikini which left little to the imagination. It consisted of a bandeau style top which showed off a glimpse of cleavage while also accentuating her flawless décolletage.

Steph paired the top with high-waisted bottoms. The high-cut leg opening of the garment showed off her long legs and thighs. The ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back and shoulder. She accessorized with a pair of dark shades.

According to the getoag, the pic was captured in Boca Raton, Florida. The photoshoot took place on a boat. Some buildings, trees, and the cloudy blue sky could be seen in the background. To pose, Stepy sat on the deck of the boat. She extended one of her legs forward and folded her other knee. The hottie leaned back and tilted her head while puckering her lips. She gazed straight at the lens to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, Steph informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within seven hours of going live, the picture accrued more than 16,000 likes. Besides, several of Steph’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 80 comments in which they praised her amazing physique and her pretty looks.

“Boca never looked soooo good before!!” one of her fans commented.

“You are an absolutely gorgeous woman,” chimed in another user, adding multiple fire emoji to the comment.

“Oh wow, you look super sexy, babe. Thank you for sharing this hot photo,” a third admirer remarked.

“What a babe!! Look at those legs,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “wish I was there,” “oh yasssss,” and “always awesome,” to let Steph know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, some of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Celine Farach, Gabriella Katia, and Shannon Lawson.

Steph rarely fails to impress her admirers with her sultry images which she uploads on the photo-sharing website quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 26, she posted a sporty snap on her timeline in which she rocked a sports bra that she teamed with biker shorts and a running jacket. To date, the pic has amassed more than 18,000 likes.