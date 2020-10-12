‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan, 56, Flashes Deep Cleavage While Posing In Black Lingerie

The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan is spicing up her Instagram feed. The 56-year-old shared a hot new photo on her social media on Sunday, where she gave her one million followers quite the eyeful. The new picture featured a very done up Sonja, whose hair was perfectly curled. Her blonde locks were swept to the side of her face, with one long bang just covering her right eye.

The RHONY star was wearing a black lingerie set which featured a kimono, bra, and string panties. Sonja’s cleavage was on full display, especially since she had the camera pointing down on her from above, giving her admirers a full view of her chest. The black sheer kimono was only tied at the center of her bust but was draped open below her waist. Also impressing her followers was Sonja’s super flat tummy which was perfectly tanned as the rest of her body. The mother-of-one definitely proved she had no weight to lose, despite Ramona Singer suggesting she drop 10 pounds on this past season of RHONY.

Sonja appeared to be sitting in a bathtub, as white subway tile filled the background behind her. Her head was also resting up against a blue and white towel that hung right at her crown.

In the caption for the post, Sonja joked that she decided to get all done up since someone gave her a hard time for an earlier Instagram post where she went makeup-less.

In a video from three days ago, Sonja was hanging out outside in a kaftan while cleaning a fish pond, but she received some backlash from trolls for not having any makeup on. To prove to them that she’s still got it, she went all out with the hot lingerie ensemble which she said was just for lying around the house.

In under 24 hours, the picture brought in over 50,000 likes and had 1,800 comments. Fellow Bravo stars hopped into the comments to compliment Sonja on the sexy new photo.

“Oh my gooooosh, you look so hot,” Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent wrote.

“Wowzers,” RHONY co-star Leah McSweeny added.

The photo doesn’t appear to be a recent shot of the Bravolebrity however, as it’s identical to a look she shared back in August on Instagram. The previous post contained two photos of Sonja wearing the exact same lingerie getup, but this time she shared a full body shot which also showed off a black heel.

“Sometimes when I feel revved up and have nowhere to go. I get dressed up and I stay at home,” she wrote in the old caption, which mirrored today’s comment.