Luka Doncic’s Model Girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, Shows Off Her Abs In Cutout Monokini During Mykonos Trip

Anamaria posed for a few photos while vacationing with Luka in Greece.

Anamaria Goltes showed off the results of all her hard work in the gym by rocking a cutout monokini during her Grecian getaway with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Anamaria, 21, previously revealed that she and the NBA player are vacationing together in Mykonos when she took to Instagram to share a video of Luka, 21, checking out a menu while they were dining at a restaurant on the island. The Slovenian model and fitness influencer has also been delighting her Instagram followers with photos from their trip, and many of them show her rocking swimwear.

In her latest set of three stunning snapshots, she wore a black monokini. The garment had an eye-catching design that included a large, scooped cutout on the left side. The opening put Anamaria’s sculpted abs on display, turning the image into an effective advertisement for her online workout program. The maillot also featured a one-shoulder silhouette with two straps that converged on top of her left shoulder to create an additional triangular cutout directly above her bust.

The front of the lower half of the swimsuit curved down a few inches below her navel. The sides arched up over her hipbones, and the leg openings were cut high to showcase her toned thighs. Anamaria chose a few stylish accessories to rock with her sophisticated swimsuit, including a black patterned headband that boasted an on-trend knotted detail on the front. She also rocked a pair of dark cat-eye sunglasses and small stud earrings. Her blond hair was pulled up in an elegant bun, making her overall look classic and glamorous.

Anamaria posed outside during the golden hour when the sun cast a soft, orange glow over her flawless skin.

In the first image included in her slideshow, she sat on bench that was built into the side of a building with white stucco walls. An array of patterned pillows had been placed on the bench to serve as soft cushions. She posed with her toes pointed and the side of her right calf resting against her opposite knee. Her legs looked long and lean. The model also turned her head slightly as she reached up to touch her left temple.

In the second photo, she posed on her knees atop the cushions. She looked confident and fierce as she displayed perfect posture and placed one hand on her hip. The final photo was almost identical to the first, but she had moved her fingertips away from her face.

In the comments section, a number of Anamaria’s Instagram followers asked her if Luka had taken the photos. A few of them also bragged about beating her boyfriend to liking her post, which he usually does anytime she shares pictures on the social media platform.