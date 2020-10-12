Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Adorable Update On 18-Month-Old Archie’s Milestones

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding at least one positive of the global pandemic — the chance to stay at home and be part of some major moments for their toddler son, Archie.

Markle and Prince Harry took part in a virtual chat with activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai this weekend, discussing the right to education for young girls and the royal couple sharing a bit of personal information about their own family’s life. As The Daily Mail noted, the pair said they were “fortunate” to be able to witness their son taking his first steps, and much more.

“We were both there for Archie’s first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything,” Prince Harry said, adding, “These are really special moments, but we have been working really, really hard.”

The couple took a step back from their royal duties while moving into a $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California, but have remained active in a number of charitable causes including Sunday’s virtual chat with the 23-year-old Nobel Prize winner to honor International Day of the Girl. Most of this has been from home, however, as Markle noted that were it not for the pandemic the pair would have been travelling more extensively for their work. She said that this busier schedule would have meant missing precious time with their son, and likely missing out on some of the important moments for the 18-month-old.

Prince Harry and Markle have also used the time to keep their followers updated on the family’s important milestones. As The Inquisitr reported, the proud mother shared a video back in May in honor of his first birthday. The clip showed Markle reading the children’s book Duck! Rabbit! at their California home. The clip was posted to the Instagram page for Save With Stories, a Save the Children initiative that promotes reading to children to encourage literacy and bring comfort during the COVID-19 crisis.

While the coronavirus crisis may have presented a mixed blessing for the royal couple, it has been difficult on many others. The chat on Sunday delved into how the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on young women, especially regarding their access to education. Prince Harry said that it is critical that countries make it easier for young girls to be educated.

“And whether it’s within science, whether it’s within government, women are needed more and more,” he said. “To be able to fill those gaps because the opportunity is vast and, well we know, that the world will benefit exponentially from it.”