Khloe Terae Sizzles In A Blue, Snakeskin-Print Bikini: ‘Not Ur Baby Girl Tho’

Canadian model Khloe Terae took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 11, and wowed her 2.4 million followers with a steamy new photograph.

In the pic, the blond bombshell rocked a tiny blue bikini which boasted a snakeskin print. The minuscule bathing suit consisted of thin straps that tied behind her back. It included triangular cups attached to a string that ran across her chest, while the plunging neckline of the garment showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Khloe teamed the top with matching bottoms which she tied high on her slender hips to draw attention to her toned thighs and legs. The risqué ensemble also put her taut stomach on full display.

The 27-year-old model wore her blond tresses in soft curls, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two rings and a dainty gold bracelet.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Hollywood, California. The photoshoot took place indoors, in front of a mirror. Some semi-sheer white curtains and a sofa could be seen in the background.

To pose, the hottie stood with her legs apart. She pulled a few strands of hair and gazed at the lens. She sported a pout to pull off a very seductive look and clicked a selfie.

According to a tag in her post, her sexy bathing suit was from the online beachwear retailer Venao Swimwear. She also tagged Studio 82 Beauty Salon, Hidden Crown hairstyling outlet, and her makeup artist, Jessica, for acknowledgment.

Within less than a day of posting, the picture garnered more than 15,000 likes. In addition to that, a number of Khloe’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 360 messages in which they praised her amazing curves, pretty looks, and her hot style.

“Damn, you are the epitome of perfection and beauty,” one of her fans commented.

“Hands down the hottest model alive! I love you so much, babe,” chimed in another user.

“Wow, wow, wow!!! You are absolutely gorgeous!!” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed and fire emoji to the comment.

“Hey, Khloë! You look so beautiful in your new swimsuit! You’re fabulous!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “I can’t even,” “Canadian goddess,” and “marry me,” to express their adoration.

Several other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Heather McCartney, Chantel Zales, and Sophia Pierson.

A few days ago, Khloe uploaded another sultry photograph in which she rocked a gorgeous blue gown with plenty of textural details. To date, that post has accrued more than 11,000 likes.