Carmen Electra Holds Her Leg Over Her Head In Throwback Snap From ‘Baywatch’ Rookie School

Carmen Electra stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share on Sunday evening, in which the former dancer struck an impressive pose while looking incredible. She explained in the caption that the snap was from a training session during her time as Lani McKenzie on the 1990s drama Baywatch.

According to the Fox Business website, Baywatch was the most watched TV series in the world at the height of its success. Years later, it has still maintained a massive following.

Carmen has also kept her devoted fans hooked over the years – almost 12,000 “likes” were recorded in the first few hours after the post went live.

She showed off her enviable physique wearing a skimpy athletic ensemble that left little to the imagination. It featured a black, zip-up crop top edged with three narrow white bands around both arms and the bottom hem. The matching bicycle shorts had the same piping down both sides, and an Adidas logo on the front.

Carmen planted her weight on her one leg, centering her balance, extended the other high into the air into an amazing standing full split. She pointed her toes and activated her thigh muscles. She stared forward with intense concentration, seemingly unconcerned with the activity around her.

Carmen’s Instagram followers loved the image, and were eager to express their adoration for the flexible star. In addition to the stream of accolades in the comments section, fans could not help but note the observer standing next to her.

“That guys look is hilarious… you can tell he lost his mind after seeing you stretching,” observed one fan, adding a few crying-laughing emoji.

“Can’t blame the guy at the left…She’s is so beautiful,” a second supporter, following the comment with heart-eyes symbols.

“You are breathtaking back in [the] days same as today. The guy on the left is losing his eyes,” remarked a third person.

“Always a Baywatch babe. Always a babe,” declared a fourth dedicated follower, adding a heart at the end to emphasize their statement.

Just recently, The Inquisitr covered an Instagram post in which Carmen titillated fans with a sultry topless beauty shot. The former dating show host covered her voluptuous bust with one of her lace gloves and pulled a wide-brimmed hat seductively down over one eye, referencing a classic song in the caption. A dramatic light over one shoulder illuminated her ample assets. To date, the post has racked up almost 30,000 likes.