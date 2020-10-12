Rhian Sugden Displays Her Famous Curves In A Red-And-White Retro Swimsuit

British model Rhian Sugden is no stranger to flaunting her famous body on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 11, she shared another hot pic to titillate her legions of admirers.

In the snapshot, the 34-year-old model rocked a red-and-white, retro-style swimsuit which clung to her slender physique and accentuated her curves. The risqué ensemble boasted a plunging neckline which showed off major cleavage. The high-cut leg opening of the bathing suit also displayed a glimpse of her toned thighs.

Rhian, who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show, Celebrity Big Brother, wore her blond dresses down, letting her bangs cover her forehead. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a silver ring and a bracelet. The hottie also accessorized with a pair of shades which she wore on her head.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Antalya, Turkey, where the model has been vacationing lately. The picture was captured outdoors, during the day. Some trees and a flower pot could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, Rhian stood straight and kept a hand on her stomach. She tilted her head and gazed at the camera. She also puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Rhian informed users that her bathing suit was from the U.K.-based online clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Within 12 hours of posting, the pic garnered more than 6,600 likes. Besides, many of Rhian’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared several comments in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Red and white is always a winner!!” one of her fans commented.

“Beautiful woman. Marry me, please,” chimed in another user, totally ignoring that Rhian is already married.

“Truly stunning!! What a beautiful pose of perfection!!” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“So pretty and sexy!! Yes to the outfit, as well as your cute freckles,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “stunning,” “so magnificent,” and “lovely photo,” to express their admiration.

Aside from her regular follower, many other models and celebrities also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Tracy Kiss, India Reynolds, Ruth Lily Reynolds, as well as Rhian’s husband and British actor, Oliver Mellor.

Rhian rarely fails to impress her fans with her skin-baring photographs which she posts on the photo-sharing website quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on October 1, she uploaded a sultry image in which she rocked a vibrant, floral-print bikini that perfectly accentuated her buxom physique.