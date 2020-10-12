Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Goes Pants-less With A Blazer In Photo That Amazes Fans

Elizabeth wanted her fans to check out a piece about Estée Lauder's breast cancer campaign.

Elizabeth Hurley appeared to wear nothing but a blazer in a photo that she posted on her Instagram account on Sunday, and her followers couldn’t get over her youthful appearance.

Elizabeth, 55, revealed that the photo was included in a piece published by YOU Magazine. The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress stunned in a classic black blazer with a peak lapel collar and flap pockets on the front. It appeared to have a straight cut that would usually hide a woman’s curves, but Elizabeth showed hers off with a little help from the coat’s deep V neckline. She posed with her arms pressed together and slightly leaned forward, emphasizing her ample cleavage.

YOU identified the jacket as a Max Mara design. Elizabeth clearly wasn’t wearing pants with it as she posed on what appeared to be a dark gray ottoman designed to resemble a small sofa. She was perched on the edge of the angular furniture’s single arm. Her knees were turned inward, and her bare feet were positioned wide apart on the white floor. She placed her hands between her legs, gently clasping her right wrist with her left hand. Her stems looked slender, toned, and silky smooth.

Her chocolate-colored mane had a deep side part, and her thick tresses were styled in soft, flowy waves. Elizabeth’s creamy complexion was flawless, and her skin had a dewy, youthful appearance. She gazed directly at the camera with her sparkling eyes open wide and her glossy lips parted. The backdrop of her photo was white, and a window could be seen to her right.

In her caption, Elizabeth encouraged her fans to check out her interview with YOU, during which she spoke about Estée Lauder’s breast cancer campaign. She revealed that raising awareness of the disease and encouraging women to get mammograms is personal for her because she lost her grandmother to breast cancer.

Elizabeth’s Instagram post has racked up over 74,000 likes so far. In the comments section, many of her followers gushed over her ageless beauty and praised her for her work as the global ambassador for Estée Lauder’s breast cancer campaign.

“So beautiful. Age is just a number,” wrote one admirer.

“Just gets better with time,” another added.

“The older the more beautiful,” a third fan agreed.

“They couldn’t have picked a better ambassador for this campaign. You are doing a great job, thank you!” read another response to her post.

