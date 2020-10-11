Kylie Jenner Displays Her Enviable Figure In A Short Peach-Colored Dress

American reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 11, and treated her whooping 197 million followers to a very hot snapshot.

In the pic, Kylie rocked a glamorous, peach-colored dress to show off her hourglass physique. The short outfit consisted of a bodycon style and was made up of shimmery fabric. It boasted a cowl neckline which showed off a glimpse of cleavage. Kylie also flaunted a glimpse of her toned legs.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her highlighted tresses in a high ponytail, letting her long, wavy locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small stud earrings, a matching bracelet, and a ring. She also had her long, manicured nails painted with peach polish.

The pic was captured indoors, next to a luxurious staircase and against a padded wall. Kylie stood with her legs spread apart. She placed both of her hand on her thighs and puckered her lips. She gazed straight at the lens to pull off a very seductive look.

According to the tag in her post, her outfit was from Versace. Within two hours of posting, the picture racked up more than four million likes. In addition, Kylie’s most ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 21,000 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual style.

“Omg, how can you always look so beautiful and perfect is beyond me. You are surely a style diva and an inspiration for billions,” one of her fans commented.

“This dress & this hair color is everything. Looking absolutely stunning!” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Hey, Kylie, you are such a good and angelic person!! You are talented, inspiring, and an awesome mom!! I wish everyone was like you. Such a powerful and amazing woman, I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, what a gorgeous figure!!! Loving your nails, btw,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “goddess,” and “iconic babe,” to express their adoration.

Aside from Kylie’s regular followers, hundreds of celebrities and models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Diana Saldana, Leli Hernandez, and Bruna Rangel Lima.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, a day ago, Kylie shared another sultry snapshot in which she rocked an edgy, printed dress that clung to her curvaceous body and revealed plenty of skin. To date, the post has accrued more than 7.4 million likes.