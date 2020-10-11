Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Bikini For New Bang Energy Video

American smokeshow Lyna Perez teased her 5.5 million Instagram followers on Sunday, October 11, when she shared a promotional Bang Energy video that showcased her killer curves.

The 27-year-old was recorded on a lush residential property. Lyna moved between a number of sexy poses that displayed her from different angles.

The clip began with the model standing up straight as she popped one hip out and pushed her chest forward. She then walked around a bit before enjoying a Bang Energy beverage. Throughout the clip she caressed parts of her body, grabbed on her locks, and danced around.

Lyna’s facial expression emitted a sultry, yet happy vibe as she switched between smiling and pouting. Her long, highlighted locks were styled in large waves, a hairstyle that added a touch of glam to her overall appearance.

The model’s killer curves were on display as she rocked a skimpy bikini by Meg Liz Swim, a swimsuit brand she frequently rocks. The aqua-colored top tied around her neck and back and featured tiny triangular cups that revealed a massive view of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

The suit’s matching thong briefs highlighted her hips and bodacious backside, while the blue side straps drew the eye to her slim waist.

She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption, the model promoted Bang Energy, before tagging the Instagram handles of the company and the CEO. Lyna frequently advertises the vitamin and fitness supplement company on her social media.

The smoking-hot clip was met with support from social media users, amassing more than 21,000 likes and 65,000 views in just a few hours after being uploaded. Additionally, more than 600 followers headed to the comments section to offer Lyna praise on her insane figure, her good looks, and her tiny bathing suit.

“Wow those gorgeous eyes and smile. Beautiful as always. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” one Instagram user wrote, following their kind words with a string of fire and pink-heart emoji.

“You look so amazing and beautiful,” a second fan added, filling their comment with pink-heart and rose emoji.

“Always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a third admirer asserted.

“You are a goddess,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Lyna has shared a number of jaw-dropping posts to her social media this week. On October 8, she uploaded an image in which she wore nothing but a skimpy thong bikini bottom. That post received more than 100,000 likes.