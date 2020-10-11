Abby Dowse Teases Fans And Tugs At Her Pink Thong Bikini Bottoms In Sultry Poolside Video

Abby showed some skin as she soaked up some sun.

Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday with a sultry new video that saw her showing some serious skin. The Aussie model looked like a total smokeshow as she showcased her sculpted buns in a revealing swimsuit while spending a day at the pool.

Abby stood with her backside to the camera in the short clip, which was set to “Often” by The Weeknd. She posed at the edge of the refreshing water, arching her back and pushing her booty out to emphasize her bodacious curves that were illuminated by the bright, glowing sun. She had her head turned over her shoulder and ran her hand through her long, platinum locks, never once averting her sultry gaze away from the lens.

Of course, a day by the pool called for the perfect swimwear, and Abby’s certainly made the post worth a look. She rocked a bright pink bikini from Oh Polly that popped against her deep tan — a result of her many consecutive days outside by the pool. The two-piece included a racy pair of thong-style bottoms that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half. The scandalous design left Abby’s pert derriere almost completely exposed, as well as her sculpted thighs and curvy hips. She teased her online audience by tugging its thin waistband high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

The entirety of Abby’s bikini top was not in view in the short video, though it was obvious that the garment was equally as risque. It appeared to be a triangle-style number with a deep neckline and tiny cups that exposed an ample amount of sideboob as she worked the camera. It also had stringy straps that were knotted tightly in the middle of her back, further highlighting her slender frame.

Abby added some bling to her itty-bitty ensemble with a set of thin chain bracelets and a few dainty rings. She also sported a pair of gold hoop earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her long, blond locks that cascaded behind her back in messy waves.

Fans certainly seemed enamored by the steamy new addition to Abby’s feed, which has been viewed nearly 35,000 times within two hours of going live. Dozens also took to the comments section to shower the social media star with love.

“Girl you are out of this world,” one person wrote.

“Very beautiful body,” praised another fan.

“Perfection on video Abby, you look amazing as always. Sooooo hot,” a third follower gushed.

“Amazing my love,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also been awarded over 10,000 likes since going live.