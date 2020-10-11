Yovanna Ventura Rocks Sheer Savage X Fenty Lingerie & Bends Over While Her Coffee Brews

Yovanna showed off more than one angle of her lavender lingerie.

Yovanna Ventura brought the heat to her Instagram page with a set of photos that showed her rocking a racy ensemble while enjoying a hot beverage. She also gave her fans a peek at her peachy posterior as she waited for her drink to brew.

The model kicked off her Sunday by savoring a hot cup of coffee and fulfilling her duties as a Savage X Fenty ambassador. Yovanna was photographed modeling a lavender lingerie set from Rihanna’s in-demand brand. One of the pieces she wore was a sexy slip. It was mostly constructed out of stretchy fishnet mesh with a snug fit that showcased her fine form. However, the bust featured floral lace with large opaque appliques that prevented her from revealing too much. The garment had thin shoulder straps and a V-neck that displayed a tantalizing amount of her perky cleavage. The hemline skimmed the tops of her thighs, which were toned and tanned to perfection.

Underneath the mostly sheer slip, Yovanna wore a scanty string thong. The undergarment’s tiny triangle front was made out of the same lace that hugged her chest. The panel sat down low in the front, while the panties’ slinky sides angled upward to curve around the model’s narrow hips. The back perfectly lined up with the seam that ran up the center of the slip.

In her first photo, Yovanna sat on a kitchen counter with a coffee cup in her hands. Her long, dark hair looked like it had been casually pushed back from her flawless face, and a few silky locks locks dangled over the left side of her chest. She was pictured laughing, which lit up her face and made her look extra radiant.

In her second photo, Yovanna held her cup up to her lips and took a sip. The white mug had a picture of the adorable face of her miniature goldendoodle, Thalia, printed on it. The third slide was a snapshot of Yovanna bending over with her elbows on the kitchen counter, which gave her fans a good look at her shapely derriere. She rested her chin on her left hand and stared at her single-serve coffeemaker. Her mug was sitting on the mug rest, and she was clearly waiting for the appliance to fill it up. She stood and gave the camera a coy smile in the final shot.

It didn’t take long for Yovanna’s lingerie pics to amass over 78,000 likes from her appreciative Instagram followers. They also left hundreds of messages in the comments section.

“It’s always a pleasure seeing new pictures of you,” wrote one fan.

“You make drinking coffee so so sensual,” another admirer said.