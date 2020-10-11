Gabby Epstein Showcases Amazing Curves In Tiny Cream-Colored Bikini

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein tantalized thousands of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, October 11, when she shared some gorgeous snapshots of herself in a bikini.

The 26-year-old blogger and fashion model was photographed in front of a large rock wall for the three-photo slideshow. Gabby switched between a number of sexy poses as she positioned herself in the center of each frame.

In the first photo, the stunner stood facing the camera as one hand grabbed on her locks and the other held a glass bottle. She popped one hip out and pouted with her mouth slightly parted, emitting a sultry vibe. She directed her gaze straight at the camera’s lens.

The second snapshot honed in on her chest, torso and hips. The third image again displayed Gabby from her front, but this time she crossed her right leg over her left leg, grabbed on her bottoms, and looked away from the camera.

Her long blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted in the middle and styled in mermaid waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She showed off her amazing figure in a scanty, cream-colored bathing suit from PrettyLittleThing. The top featured a bandeau-styled body that tightly wrapped around her busty assets. The garment was designed with a U-shaped cut in the front and exposed a massive view of cleavage and underboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms that also featured a U-shape design in the front. The briefs highlighted her curvy hips and booty, as well as her slim core.

Gabby finished the look off with a white cover-up. She accessorized with a few necklaces and rings.

In the post’s caption, she engaged with fans, asking them if they preferred her hair straight or in curls.

The images received more than 15,000 likes since going live less than one hour ago. It is proving to be quite popular with social media users. Dozens of followers also quickly commented to express their thoughts on the model’s figure, good looks, and swimsuit.

“You sold me on this suit,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love the curls, you are epic,” a second fan chimed in.

“Beautiful, wonderful images and I prefer curls its just looks natural for you,” gushed a third admirer.

“You’re amazing, cute model girl,” a fourth individual asserted, following the sentiment with a yellow-heart emoji.

The stunner has shared a great deal of smoking-hot content to Instagram this week. On October 8, she shared a post in which she was topless, rocking just a minuscule pair of bikini bottoms.