Kate Beckinsale Lays On Floor In Skintight Pants & Stilettos To Snap A Pic Of The ‘Horse’ In Her Kitchen

Kate's photo subject was actually a large dog.

Kate Beckinsale got down on the floor to take a funny photo in her kitchen, and she was photographed as she played the role of indoor wildlife photographer.

The British actress was shown laying on her stomach with her feet up in the air. She was in her kitchen, where the floor was so shiny that the reflection of a crystal chandelier could be seen on its white surface. She was dressed in a pair of black skintight skinny jeans that flattered her pert posterior and toned legs. She also rocked a pink T-shirt with a grayscale image printed on the back. On her feet, she wore a pair of black stiletto heels with the iconic red soles that identified them as Christian Louboutin shoes. Her brunette hair was pulled up in a high ponytail.

The Serendipity star had a phone in her hands, and she was staring at its screen as she took a photo. She often shares pictures and videos of her canine and kitty cohabitators on Instagram, but the creature she was snapping a picture of was not one of her own popular pets. It was a dog that was much larger than her own pet pooch, Myf. However, the Pomeranian could be seen standing in the background of her snapshot. The subject of her photo had long black and white fur, pointed ears, a narrow head, and a long nose.

The canine was also laying on the floor. The photogenetic pooch slightly turned her head to the side while Kate aimed the phone’s camera lens at her. The Pearl Harbor actress tagged designer Nina Kate, who is known for her latex creations. This identified the dog as Nina’s female silken windhound, Floyd.

Kate included the picture that she took in her Instagram post. It was a close-up shot of Floyd’s face, which she seemed to find very equine in appearance. In the caption of her post, she joked that she had “found a horse in the kitchen.” As per usual, the actress’ followers flooded the comments section with their own comedic remarks.

“That’s Gandalf. Not a horse. Easy mistake,” read one message.

“No, that is a lycan,” another fan wrote, referencing Kate’s role in the Underworld movies.

“Kate has fallen and can’t giddyup!” quipped a third person.

“Why the long face?” more than one comment read.

While Kate’s two kitties, Willow and Clive, didn’t make an appearance in her latest Instagram upload, her fans were delighted to see the two fluffy Persians on leashes in a swimsuit pic that she shared last weekend.