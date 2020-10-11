Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston’s tribe has grown by one. The Friends actress introduced her new puppy to her followers on Instagram with an adorable video. In the new clip, Jennifer showed off Lord Chesterfield, a white-furred puppy who had fallen asleep while chewing on a dog treat. The 51-year-old said the little guy stole her heart “immediately,” and that he was a very tired little guy.

“Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have,” Jennifer said in the clip.

The We’re the Millers actress thanked The Wagmor’s pet rescue center for bringing the new fur baby into her life. Her followers began to ask about the breed of the new dog, and a staff member from The Wagmor hopped in the comments and noted that Lord Chesterfield is a Great Pyrenees mix. Jennifer showed appreciation to the organization for rescuing animals and helping them find their forever homes.

In just a few hours, the cute video brought in over 1.7 million likes and 21,000 comments. Fans fawned over the pup in the comments, which included sweet words from stars like Lily Collins, Jenna Dewan, and Millie Bobby Brown. The video also received likes from best friend Courteney Cox, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

Jennifer is already a happy mom to schnauzer-mix Clyde and white pit bull Sophie. The Morning Show actress shares photos sporadically on her Instagram page of her four-legged family members.

Lord Chesterfield is Jennifer’s first dog since her beloved Dolly passed away in July of 2019. She shared the sweet pup with ex-husband Justin Theroux, who posted a sad tribute to their dog on social media just after she passed. It took some time before Jennifer was ready to welcome a new puppy into her life, as she admitted certain things needed to align in order for her to do so.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the television star said in December that she had come “close” to getting a new dog several times, but held off.

“And my friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes. And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would,” she said.

“But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie,” she concluded, “Because it’s all about whether they are going to be happy.”

It looks like Sophia and Clyde approve of Lord Chesterfield, as he has been welcomed into the family with open paws.