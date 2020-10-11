Cardi B Spotted Kissing Ex, Offset, At 28th Birthday Party, One Month After Filing For Divorce

Cardi B and her ex, Offset, filed for divorce last month, but the former couple was spotted getting cozy at Cardi’s 28th birthday party in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The “WAP” rapper, who officially filed her divorce on September 15, was photographed locking lips with her estranged husband at what appeared to be a club at the October 10 event, Hollywood Life reported.

In the photo, which was somewhat blurry, the two could be seen smooching intimately with numerous partiers around them during the celebration. The publication reported that the party went on “until sunrise.”

The outlet also revealed that Offset gifted the “Bodak Yellow” rapper a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV, worth over $330,000, with beige leather interior and a car seat built in the back for the couple’s daughter, Kulture, 2.

Cardi’s pal and “WAP” video star Kylie Jenner was also in attendance at the party, and she apparently gave Cardi a Hermes Birkin bag for the celebration.

Hollywood Life also posted the details to their Instagram feed, which caused an uproar from followers who shared their mixed reactions in the comments section.

More than 8,500 followers liked the photo, while over 130 left comments. Some users celebrated the pair’s ostensible reconciliation.

“Y’all leave these people alone!!!!!! There’s no end to them, at least not anytime soon,” wrote one fan in support of the former partners.

“Maybe they’re working it out[,] good for them and their family,” another supporter shared.

Other followers shared their discontent for the couple reuniting, with many saying how they believed their coming back together was only for “clout,” doubting the legitimacy of the relationship.

“This kind of people prove that money can’t buy a class and dignity,” one dissenter scoffed.

“Some women never learn,” doubted another person.

The possible harmony between the pair comes just four weeks after Cardi filed for divorce in Georgia, where she and Offset share a residence. As The Inquisitr reported, infidelity rumors swirled around their separation, but Cardi insisted that her no-contest filing was simply about the two having consistent arguments and growing apart.

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here,” she said at the time.