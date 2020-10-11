Anthony Fauci Speaks Out Against Trump Campaign, Says His Words Were Taken Out Of Context For TV Ad

Anthony Fauci is speaking out against the Trump campaign, pushing back against an advertisement that made it appear as if he were praising the president’s response to the pandemic.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases released a statement to CNN after the campaign released a 30-second ad airing in Michigan that used a quote made to appear like he was praising the president.

Fauci made it clear that he would not be endorsing Trump — or anyone else.

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” he said.

The statement underscored what could be tension between Fauci and the administration. Earlier in the day, ABC’s This Week host Jon Karl told viewers that Fauci was blocked from appearing on the program, along with all other experts on the coronavirus task force.

“We had hoped to talk to Dr. Fauci about both the outbreak at the White House and across the country,” Karl told viewers at the beginning of the program, via Axios. “He was more than willing to join us, but the White House wouldn’t allow you to hear from the nation’s leading expert on coronavirus.”

As Axios reported, the news that he was blocked from appearing on the Sunday morning news program has renewed the criticism and comes at a time in which the coronavirus expert has spoken out against the Trump administration.

Fauci this week spoke out against the September event to honor the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court vacancy, a reception that has since been connected to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among top Republicans. In an interview, he called the event a “super spreader.”

"We had a superspreader event at the White House," Fauci tells @CBSNewsRadio. "The data speak for themselves." pic.twitter.com/svnwkfr6Ag — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 9, 2020

Once a fixture of the White House’s daily COVID-19 updates, Fauci has since taken a step back and made less frequent appearances.

Trump has come under fire for not adhering to the advice of public health experts, who have warned against holding large in-person events like the rallies he has continued to hold. Trump has also been criticized for a refusal to wear a mask, even after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent days in the hospital last week.

As The Inquisitr reported, some have called on Fauci to speak out more strongly against Trump and the administration’s decisions.