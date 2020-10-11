Donald Trump Tweet Flagged For Claiming He Is ‘Immune’ And ‘Can’t Give’ Coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s Sunday morning tweet about his health was flagged by Twitter for “misleading or potentially harmful information.” While the message was allowed to remain on the social media platform, Twitter added a disclaimer that a reader must click on in order to view the message, saying that they were attempting to protect individuals from reading potentially bad information.

Trump has boasted repeatedly that he is no longer contagious and cannot spread COVID-19 after contracting the virus and being hospitalized for several days.

“A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!” Trump wrote.

By Sunday afternoon, the social media site added the disclaimer that prevents users from viewing the message until they click on the disclaimer.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” it read.

No comments or likes are allowed on the post.

Trump’s health has been the focus of pundits and the media in recent days as some attempt to determine the truth of whether he has had a negative test result and, if so, when. Critics have argued that he has put people at risk by holding events and returning to work at the White House while there is the possibility he could still be contagious.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Earlier in the day, he made an appearance on Fox Business, where he spoke with Maria Bartiromo. He told the host that he might be “immune” from the deadly disease, though he conceded that he wasn’t sure how long immunity lasts, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

He also said that he feels “fantastically.”

However, the Associated Press reported this week that it is still unclear how long someone remains immune after contracting the disease. It appears that people have at least three months before they need to worry about getting sick again, and reinfection has been rare so far.

It’s also unclear how long people are contagious and whether they can become reinfected with the virus without showing any symptoms. If so, they could possibly infect others without realizing that they are ill.

It is unlikely that individuals could remain immune for life, as very few diseases result in this kind of immunity.

To prevent the possibility of spreading the disease to others, health authorities recommend that even those who have had the virus should wear masks and practice good social distancing.