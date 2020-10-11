Los Angeles Lakers Guard Danny Green Allegedly Receives Death Threats After Missed Game-Winning Shot

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green revealed today that both himself and his finacée allegedly received death threats after the team’s Game 5 loss on Friday. Green stated the threats came on social media from fans that were upset he missed a three-point attempt that could have put the team up in the final seconds, according to a report from Bleacher Report.

“I’d give anything to get that shot back again, trust me,” he stated in an interview afterwards.

However, Green kept his composure and made sure not to get too down on himself over only one play.

“Any person that plays basketball knows it’s never only on one play,” he said regarding the squad’s loss.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, L.A. was down by one point with the ball on the last possession. Los Angeles superstar LeBron James drove down the right side of the lane and pitched the ball back to Green, who was set at the top of the key. With less than nine seconds left in the competition, Green’s wide open three-point shot was off the mark and hit the front of the rim, resulting in a loss.

The missed opportunity resulted in the Miami Heat securing the victory with a final score of 111-108 and moved the NBA Finals series to 3-2, with the Lakers having a one win lead over the Heat. Miami star Jimmy Butler remarked that his squad just barely escaped the competition with a win.

“It was a little bit of luck that Danny Green missed that shot at the top of the key,” Butler said in an interview immediately after the competition.

Green’s teammates were focused on the next matchup and remained quite supportive of him despite the end result, especially the club’s leader, James.

“I trusted him, we trusted him, and it just didn’t go. You live with that,” James stated.

Green also appeared to be understanding towards the fans that were upset with him, and pointed out that basketball can be filled with emotions, especially during the Finals.

“It’s a basketball game. People are emotional. Fans are emotional. I hope that they don’t take it that seriously,” he explained.

He also expressed his hopes for people to channel their energy into societal issues to make a bigger impact on the country.

“I hope they’re that passionate about voting, or injustice for these people who deserve justice – we’ll get some better change in the country,” he remarked.

The Lakers will get another chance to secure the organization’s 17th NBA championship this Sunday night in Game 6 against the Heat.