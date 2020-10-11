Sara Underwood Flaunts Incredible Curves In Partially Unbuttoned Onesie While Posing With Carved Pumpkins

On Sunday, October 11, American model Sara Underwood uploaded festive photos for her 9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The first image showed the former Playboy Playmate posing in between two jack-o’-lanterns that had been placed on a wooden countertop. She touched one of the carved pumpkins and flashed the peace sign, as she smiled with her mouth open.

In the following photo, Sara stood before a coffee table, pulling off the pumpkin’s lid. Her dog, Homer, sat on an armchair and watched the action unfold.

The final shot consisted of Sara sitting with her legs spread on the same chair. She rested one of her hands on the pumpkin, while she held onto a carving tool. The model closed her eyes and puckered her lips.

For the casual photoshoot, Sara opted to go braless underneath a partially unbuttoned cream-colored onesie that had a pair of round ears on its hood. The garment, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, put her ample cleavage on full display. She finished off the look with white ankle socks and a ring. The blond bombshell also wore her long wavy locks down.

In the caption, Sara revealed that her “most used emoji of 2020” served as inspiration for one of her jack-o’-lanterns. She then encouraged her followers to share their “most used emoji of 2020 in the comments.” The social media sensation also let her fans know the exact style of her Fashion Nova onesie.

Quite a few commenters were quick to fulfill Sara’s request. Many of her admirers also took the time to compliment her.

“Beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are the most sexiest prettiest gorgeous woman ever,” added a different devotee.

“You are beautiful and [h]ot!” remarked another follower.

“Woooo baby every day you look more beautiful [I] love you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Sara engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 33,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Sara has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy bikini. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.