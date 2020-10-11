Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate ‘Mama & Dada’s Kind Of Happy Hour’ With Wine & Baby Monitor

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev took some time off on Saturday, sharing a sweet happy hour toast while dancing over a baby monitor.

The couple, who recently welcomed son Matteo in August, took a much-needed break from mommy and daddy duty by sharing a bottle of white wine and listening to music in what appeared to be their home.

For the first shot of the series, posted to Nikki’s Instagram, she and Artem clinked wineglasses while sitting in armchairs. The duo sat in front of a three-panel window with curtains as the outdoor light seemed to suggest it was early evening. It was the mom and dad’s “happy hour,” as Nikki wrote in the caption, referencing the “delicious” 2015 vintage wine they were enjoying.

The WWE star also wrote that the pair binge-watched the new Netflix show Emily in Paris — hence why they were listening to “La Vie en Rose” by French singer Edith Piaf, heard in the video Nikki posted in part two of the slideshow.

For that clip, the couple toasted over a table that had their baby monitor sitting on it, keeping an eye on little Matteo as he slept. As the music began to play, Nikki and Artem shared a sweet kiss and proceeded to slow dance to the music as he held her in a tender embrace.

The new parents looked casual yet still stylish for their afternoon break, with Artem wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, and a bright orange beanie that matched the orange soles on the bottom of his sneakers.

Nikki looked cozy in head-to-toe black, in tight black leggings and a long-sleeved top. She completed her ensemble with a pair of brown-and-beige boots that had a short block heel and laces.

Followers showed their appreciation for the adorable upload, with more than 280,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. Numerous users signaled their support with heart eyes and heart emoji while others put their admiration for the couple in words.

“Yes mama love on your man!!” gushed one person.

“You look beautiful Nikki! Being parents makes you both glow with happiness!” another fan exclaimed.

“I love how he loves her. Seeing this love makes me happy,” added another follower.

“I need to find me an Artem!! Lol,” one admirer joked.

Nikki and Artem have shared many intimate moments on social media since the birth of their child, with a charming family photo posted last month of the trio wearing big smiles for the camera.