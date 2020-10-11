Kaley Cuoco Shows Off New Tattoo & Zosia Mamet Gets Matching Ink

Kaley and Zosia celebrated after they wrapped filming on their new HBO Max series.

Kaley Cuoco and castmate Zosia Mamet came up with a fun way to commemorate their work on the first season of The Flight Attendant. On Sunday, Kaley took to Instagram to show off the matching tattoos that she and her costar got after they wrapped filming.

In a previous Instagram post — which can be seen here — Kaley shared a video of herself and some members of the show’s cast and crew celebrating after she finished filming her final scenes. Fans of The Big Bang Theory star who follow her on social media know that she’s extremely excited about her new project, and her tiny body art is proof of how important the HBO Max series is to her.

In a series of slideshow images, she documented a visit to Evan Tattoo in New York City. Her first photo showed in-demand tattooist Evan Kim inking Zosia. The Girls star was laying on her stomach on his table while he tattooed her foot.

Kaley sat on the floor near her castmate’s head. She was dressed casually in a gray T-shirt and baggy jeans with the legs rolled up above the ankle. Her shoes were a pair of gray leather-look slippers with a woven design. She also had on a black face mask, which was pulled down below her chin. She added a bit of sparkle to her casual ensemble with two chunky gold chain necklaces. Her blond hair was styled in a topknot.

Her third Instagram slide revealed that she had opted for a small, whimsical tat. The ink was located on the back of her left calf, and it depicted a paper airplane. A looping line had been used to show its flight pattern. Zosia opted to get her matching tat on the side of her right foot above the heel.

Kaley and her castmate weren’t the only women who got the airplane ink. In one of the actress’ photos, a group that included costume designer Catherine Marie Thomas and key costumer Olivia Janczyk showed off their own tattoos, which were located on various parts of their bodies. Kaley’s adorable rescue chihuahua, Dumpy, joined them. Kaley was captured adorably kissing his cheek as he scrunched up his face.

“Dumpy is giving the same face my mom does when I come home with a new tattoo!” wrote one of the actress’ followers in response to her photos.

“So cool. Where did Dumpy get his tattoo?” another fan quipped.

“Get a Harley Quinn tat as well!” a third person suggested.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley was shown hanging out on the set of The Flight Attendant with another of her costars, Game of Thrones actor Michiel Huisman, in a photo that she shared at the end of August.