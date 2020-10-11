Republicans Bracing For ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ Of ‘Total Democratic Control,’ Report

Republicans across the country are bracing for the “worst-case” scenario of “total democratic control” in the Senate and White House after the upcoming 2020 presidential election, according to one conservative pundit. Politics editor at the Washington Examiner w. James Antle III penned a piece arguing that things are looking grim for members of the GOP party running for election in November, with candidates in traditionally safe red states facing a “wipeout.”

As President Donald Trump continues to drop in polling in recent days, Republicans are facing renewed concern that they will not only lose the White House, but they might be facing a defeat in the Upper Chamber, as well.

“Republicans believe that even with the election less than a month away and early voting already underway, Trump and several of their endangered Senate incumbents still have time to recover. But they are also bracing for the worst-case scenario. ‘Total Democratic control,’ predicted one GOP operative,” Antle wrote.

In historically regions like George, Montana, Kansas, and Alaska, Republicans are braced against an onslaught of funding and an increase in polling numbers for their progressive challengers. While this has been trending for months now, it has increased in recent days after Trump contracted and was hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

Since then, Trump has averaged no more than 43 percent, while Biden averages 50 percent of the vote. While he maintains a lead in many safe states, he is trailing Biden in North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, and Nevada and is tied in Georgia.

Dennis Darnoi, a conservative strategist in Michigan, said that things look dire for Trump.

Doug Mills / Getty Images

“Personally, at this point, I don’t really see a Trump victory in Michigan,” said Darnoi. “For him to win, he would need to see a massive increase in voters who did not vote in ’16 and who also support him.”

All this means that the Republicans’ ability to maintain a majority in the Senate isn’t a sure thing.

“Democrats are hopeful they can expand the map where they are playing offense to include several historically red states,” Antle wrote.

One key race is that of Lindsey Graham, who could lose his seat in November. If he does, there are worries that a Democratic majority is likely. Colorado, Maine, and Arizona will all be difficult seats for the GOP to maintain control of, said Matt Mackowiak, a Republican consultant.

As the last few days of the 2020 race are approaching, Republicans aren’t able to focus on confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court or on a coronavirus stimulus package as they are attempting to recover lost ground.

The news echoes that of other recent analyses indicating that support for conservatives is collapsing across the country, as The Inquisitr previously reported.