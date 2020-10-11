Bella Hadid Celebrates 24th Birthday In Plunging Crop Top & Tight Black Pants

Bella Hadid celebrated her birthday in sexy style on Saturday, giving her 34.1 million Instagram followers a multi-photo share while on vacation with friends.

In the photo set, the model and her pals appeared to be at an island or tropical locale, with numerous trees and greenery around as they posed in an indoor-outdoor space for dinner and other festivities.

Bella wore a plunging, shimmering crop top with blue, gold, and yellow stripes. The piece was a halter, ’70s-style silhouette that came around her neck and dipped down to her waist, showing off her décolletage and exposing her toned abs. She also sported what looked like black jeans or pants, tightly hugging her hips.

The influencer accessorized her look with an abundance of gold jewelry, with several small necklaces around her neck, bracelets on both wrists, rings on a few fingers, and a belly chain around her waist. She also wore her brown, flowing locks down and naturally wavy, ideal for her beachy locale.

In the first shot, Bella appeared content in front of a scrumptious-looking birthday cake, with white frosting plus strawberries and fake butterflies all over the top of the confection. The next few shots captured Bella posing and smiling with different friends in front of a “Happy Birthday” sign made of balloons hanging over their heads. She also sat pretty at the table and grinned for the camera.

Continuing through the photo set, Bella shared a video from the night with details of their dinner spread, with shots of delicious-looking pasta, sushi, and other dishes.

The final two images showed her and her pals dancing, and her blowing out the sparkler candles on the cake, sticking her tongue out at the same time.

Fans were quick to respond to the celebratory update, with more than 2.17 million likes on the photo series and over 6,000 comments. Numerous people shared their support for the model with well wishes of their own, while others signaled how much they loved Bella’s outfit and beauty with fire and heart eyes emoji.

“[S]o beautiful Bella!” gushed one user.

“”OMG IM SO HAPPY THAT U SPEND UR DAY WITH UR BEST FRIENDS so happy for u baby,” exclaimed another person.

“[L]ibra queen,” wrote an admirer.

“[I] hope you had a wonderful day,” a follower commented.

Bella has posted many photos and videos from her trip, sharing sexy bikini shots as well as fun, creative videos. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Bella did a hilarious Kylie Jenner impression by lip synching the reality star in a video, also sporting a revealing top in that post.